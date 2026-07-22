Illinois State University bought just one abortion pill after mandate took effect

NORMAL, Illinois (LifeSiteNews) – Public records indicate Illinois State University (ISU) has purchased a single abortion pill, in an apparent effort to do the bare minimum to satisfy a new state law to make abortion pills available on college campuses.

In August 2025, far-left Democrat Gov. JB Pritzker signed into law HB3709 requires any “institution of higher education’s student health services [which] includes a pharmacy” to “make medication abortion available at a physical location on campus” and to provide information on how to access it. The law also removes “approved by the federal Food and Drug Administration” from the definition of “emergency contraception.”

The College Fix reports that it has reviewed an ISU invoice indicating that, just one month after the law was signed, it purchased a single dose of mifepristone. It also found its mandatory informational notice is similarly sparse, with a brief statement that “referral to a tertiary care facility for students seeking medication abortion is available” and “on-campus pharmacy fills contraception prescriptions and medication abortion prescriptions for enrolled students” on the Student Health Services website’s Pharmacy page.

The Fix adds that ISU did not respond to comments about the invoice, how many abortion pills it currently possesses, what other arrangements (if any) it has for facilitating abortions, or what life-affirming alternative services it offers to pregnant students. The Fix previously found that no public universities in Illinois offer prenatal care.

“A university’s responsibility is to support students by educating them and giving them the resources they need to succeed,” said Illinois Right to Life director of education Steve Jacobs. “Too often, discussions about unexpected pregnancy focus almost exclusively on whether abortion is accessible, while giving far less attention to the practical barriers that lead many students to believe they have no real alternative […] No student should feel that continuing her pregnancy means sacrificing her education. Students should never have to choose between earning a degree and becoming a parent.”

Thirteen states ban most abortions starting at conception; another five ban it at around six weeks, with additional states imposing a range of later restrictions.

Mail-order pills have become the abortion lobby’s most potent tool for circumventing these laws and preserving abortion without Roe v. Wade. The latest data from the pro-abortion Guttmacher Institute found 1,125,930 clinical abortions in 2025, a slight increase from 2024, which Guttmacher attributed in large part to abortion pills. Planned Parenthood’s 2024–2025 annual report boasts it alone committed 434,450 abortions, a record number for the organization and eight percent more than the previous year.

The abortion lobby’s zeal to make abortion pills as easy as possible to distribute and obtain disregards a wealth of evidence indicating they are far from harmless to women even when taken with medical supervision. Pro-lifers point to an April 2025 analysis by the Ethics and Public Policy Center (EPPC) which concluded that almost 11 percent of women suffer sepsis, infection, hemorrhaging, or other major conditions after taking mifepristone, according to insurance data, plus similar findings by the Restoration of America Foundation, as part of a “growing body of evidence indicating that the health risks associated with mifepristone abortions are severe, widespread, and significantly underreported.”

Pro-lifers are currently waiting for a Trump administration review of abortion pill data that finally commenced last month, with a timetable ensuring the findings will not be released before the midterm congressional elections.

As for Illinois, under Pritzker it has been among the most aggressive in the Union in shoring up virtually unlimited abortion. Last June, he signed legislation to ensure that abortion pills remain legal in the state even if the U.S. Food and Drug Administration withdraws approval, and last year he celebrated “Abortion Provider Appreciation Day” with a “thank you” to “doctors, nurses, clinic staff and volunteers” involved in abortions for their “compassion,” despite Illinois abortionists’ record of putting women in emergency rooms via abortion procedures, in addition to killing unborn babies. In February, he announced a partnership with the Michael Reese Health Trust to form the “Prairie State Access Fund” to subsidize abortions further still.

As a result, Illinois continued to supply more abortions to out-of-state visitors than any other individual state in 2025, according to data from the pro-abortion Guttmacher Institute. Illinois saw 32,000 abortions for non-Illinois residents, representing 23 percent of the 142,000 total abortions committed for women traveling across state lines last year.

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