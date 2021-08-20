I’m angry about COVID lies – tennis legend Pat Cash

'In our national anthem, in the first paragraph, it says, ‘We are young and free’ – we are not free any more. And that is absolutely clear. They are locking down. But... to think that we have a free society anywhere, for that matter, is questionable.'

(The Conservative Woman) – The Conservative Woman (TCW) Defending Freedom bursts on to the TV scene today with a compelling interview with Pat Cash on COVID and his views on the authorities’ response to it:

“I’m allowed to feel angry about this. And you know, I’ve also earned the right, being on the circuit and a pro player for 40 years and a health nut, I have the right to question what’s going on. I do that. And I just want to know what is going on. I don’t want to be fed any more B.S. by the mainstream media and the lies from the politicians. Let us . . . let me know the truth. Let’s tell . . . tell us what’s going on, okay?”

In this exclusive interview I filmed with him, the former Wimbledon tennis champion deplores the pressure on super-fit young athletes to be vaccinated, questions its necessity, warns of the risks and demands they be given the full facts.

Putting his head above the parapet, he talks about the negative impact of lockdown on his profession and the players, condemning its cruelty and the coercive pressure on players to vaccinate; he tells of his initiative to put the full facts on informed consent, the trials and the risks versus the benefits, in front of them and, finally, of his despair for his country of birth, Australia, and fears for freedom everywhere.

Published today on TCW TV’s YouTube channel, you can watch it here.

Here are some key takeaways from the interview:

On Cash’s refusal to buy into the pandemic fear:

I’ve got to be honest, from day one, I thought, ‘This doesn’t add up’, it just didn’t add up. And being in the media – and I’m still in the media and I know what it’s like – and I just know there is . . . let me be polite and say there’s an element of flexibility with the truth. So, immediately I was like, ‘Hmm, what’s going on here?’ So, as inquisitive as I am and a health nut as I am, I started looking into it and thought, ‘Okay, first of all, I’m not buying into this. I’m not buying into the fear of it all.’

On lockdown rules, testing and social distancing measures imposed by the tennis authorities on the players but not the public:

We went everywhere, but we weren’t allowed out anywhere . . . it just grinds you down . . . some of the players were absolutely going crazy, absolutely going crazy. And we’ve seen this, you know, now more and more athletes are, you know, standing up and going, ‘I can’t handle this any more’. It’s cruel what some of the tennis associations have been doing. And even Wimbledon, you know, they run a great tournament, there’s no doubts about it. It’s a great club. I’m a member. I don’t want to give anybody a hard time. But when the players are locked in their hotel rooms, everybody else is out and there’s a full stadium and everything and they can’t go across the road to have a meal, you know, that’s cruel. It’s not right. And the players have, you know . . . and we’ve seen what happens in pressure, we saw the young Emma, the minute and we’ve sort of seen what happens in preciously young Emma Raducanu, the young British girl, you know, just seize up with tension. And that’s . . . we’re living with that every single day, you know, every single day.’

On Cash’s growing alarm at the pressure being put on young players to vaccinate:

You know, the [tennis] tour wants to keep going. Their push was, ‘Listen, if everybody gets vaccinated, we can keep going.’ And mine was, ‘Well, wait a minute, why are . . . let’s go back a step. Why are young, healthy, fit, super-fit athletes being vaccinated? Aren’t we protecting the elderly and vaccinating them and isn’t that the plan, protect the NHS? ‘Erm, so young 20-year-olds, super healthy, super fit, zero chance of dying from COVID, why are we thinking about putting something that we don’t know about and coercing them to take a vaccine that we don’t really know . . . tell us about it.’

On Pat Cash’s ‘Message’ to players initiative, giving them the full objective facts needed to make one of the biggest decisions of their lives:

I sent emails to the Tennis Association, Women’s and the Men’s. And I said, ‘You’re proposing a vaccine that hasn’t been tested, on young, healthy players?’ I said, ‘I think you want to rethink this.’ ‘No, no,’ they were just straight off, ‘No, no, this is the way to go forward.’ I said, ‘Okay, well I’m not getting anywhere there. Let me do the research.’ And I’ve realised that what they were telling was simply wrong. Simply wrong. And I got it confirmed and I double checked it and I triple checked it and I quadruple checked it. And I said, ‘Okay’, sent it to various coaches and they went, ‘I’ll translate it into Spanish. Yep, that’s wrong.’ ‘I’ll translate into Italian.’ So it went out, I said, ‘Forget about the association, let’s go to the players and the coaches,’ and the principle of this was this is an informed, balanced, ‘Here’s what they’re saying and here’s the truth and make up your own mind.’ No . . . don’t . . . I’m not saying, ‘Vax or don’t vax’, I’m saying, ‘Make up your own mind, based on the facts.’ Please just give us the facts. And so I had to do that. We weren’t getting any facts, and I thought, ‘… I’m going to get banned from the Tennis Association’ – and I still may, I still may, but, you know, I just don’t want young, healthy athletes taking something that could long-term damage them for no reason. We just don’t know. And I said, ‘Can we just wait a year or two years until everything is . . . all the info is out there and then make a decision then?’ And that was my . . . my stance, was, ‘Let’s just wait and see what happens’, you know? You don’t want to say to a player, ‘Listen don’t get vaccinated, because you could end up crippled and . . .’ you know, whatever. You don’t want to really go there with that, but the message really was just wait and see what happens, let’s just . . . can we wait a little bit. And unfortunately, it’s almost like, ‘Well, no, we can’t wait, because we want to move on and if you don’t get vaccinated, then you can’t move on.’

On ivermectin treatment and the need to be vaccinated:

I’ve been taking (ivermectin) for over a year and a quarter now. We know it works. We know that it’s a medicine and this is not . . . go ahead, fact check me, all you like. Ivermectin works. It’s a cheap drug. It’s a wonder drug. And I’m living proof that I have been in the worst areas everywhere around the world and I haven’t come close to getting COVID. Do I need to get vaccinated? I don’t know. I’ll make that decision at a later stage. But right now, no, I don’t need to. I’m fit.

On ‘selfishness’:

It really p****s me off, sorry, folks, but here I am, I’ve spent my life looking after my body and my mental wellbeing, and some politician jumps up there, some morning TV doctor jumps up and says, ‘You’re selfish. You’ve got blood on your hands. You’re selfish.’ When was I selfish? When I went for my run at six in the morning? When was I selfish when I spent that extra money on vitamins? When was I selfish when I got my organic food and my juices in the morning? You know, that’s . . . you never called me selfish then – I’m looking after myself. I do my research, I see that ivermectin works. I take that . . . I’m not having a politician or a TV doctor who’s on the payroll tell me what I should and shouldn’t be doing with my health, okay? I’m 56, I’m in pretty good damn shape. And I’ve spent my life looking after myself.

On his despair for his country of birth and for the future of freedom:

It breaks my heart what’s going on in Australia. But it’s not just me, I think . . . everybody’s got their will broken and their heart broken. I don’t know what’s going to happen with the Australian Open. I don’t know if it’s going to go on, if the cricket Ashes is, I don’t know if that’s going to go on as well. I was . . . me, like a lot of people was of Australia to say . . . they held off and they said, ‘Wait a minute, we’re going to see what’s going to happen with the rest of the world, we’re just going to lock our doors for a bit and see how it goes and we’ll learn, we’ll make our decisions based on this.’ They haven’t . . . the Australian government haven’t learnt a d*** thing. It’s mind boggling. It’s very frustrating. In our national anthem, in the first paragraph, it says, ‘We are young and free’ – we are not free any more. And that is absolutely clear. They are locking down. So, I feel really sorry for the Australians. But, you know, to think that we have a free society anywhere, for that matter, is questionable.

Reprinted with permission from The Conservative Woman

