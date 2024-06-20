‘I’m here for God’s fame, not for myself,’ Florida Panthers goalie says after 32-save shutout

The standout goaltender, who is Russian Orthodox, remained remarkably humble after helping to seal an opening-game win in the Stanley Cup Final.

(LifeSiteNews) — Florida Panthers ice hockey goalie Sergei Bobrovsky credited God with his success in a shutout victory over the Edmonton Oilers during Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.

After a 3-0 win during which the Russian-born goaltender made 32 “amazing” saves, including “a handful against the best (hockey) player in the world,” he gave the glory of his talent to God.

“The saves, I’m here for God’s fame, not for myself. I am nothing without him. I am just alive for the opportunity, and I enjoy every second of it,” Bobrovsky, who is Russian Orthodox, said after the game, according to the Associated Press’ Stephen Whyno.

Asked if there was a moment or a save when he knew the night was going to be a “good night,” the goalie replied, “You can’t think that way against those guys. They’re really smart, elite players and you can’t be satisfied with any of the saves.”

“How are you guys staying so humble in this moment when you have so much to be confident about?” ESPN’s Emily Kaplan asked in response.

“We enjoy being here, it’s a great atmosphere to play hockey. We enjoy being together and face (sic) that tough challenge,” Bobrovsky said.

The goalie went on to stop 82 of 86 shots against him during wins in the first three games of the Stanley Cup Final, demonstrating the prowess that makes him a leading contender for the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP, according to the Associated Press. Edmonton has come back to win the last two games in the best-of-seven series entering Game 6 on Friday night.

While he was a goaltender for the Columbus Blue Jackets, The Columbus Dispatch reported that Bobrovsky had “small icons of Jesus, Mary and the Russian St. Sergius of Radonezh — whom he calls his guardian angel” on a locker room shelf beneath his facemask.

It was reported at the time, in 2015, that the goalie felt his faith was “personal and emotional and difficult to talk about.” As the article explained, he is among a considerable number of professional hockey players who find “solace in God.”

Bobrovsky is esteemed as one of National Hockey League (NHL)’s top goaltenders. He signed a $70 million contract to play for the Panthers in 2019.

In 2014, the goaltender was awarded the Order of Honor by Russian President Vladimir Putin for the IHF World Championship victory as a member of Russia’s national men’s ice hockey team.

