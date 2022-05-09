‘I’m killing the babies’: Pro-abortion activists rage outside New York cathedral as pro-lifers pray rosary

Pro-abortion activists chanted slogans and one screamed ‘I’m killing the babies!’ while pro-lifers recited the rosary and sang ‘Ave Maria.’

NEW YORK (LifeSiteNews) — Pro-abortion activists packed together outside New York City’s historic St. Patrick’s Old Cathedral on Saturday to decry abortion restrictions and harass Catholics participating in the church’s monthly pro-life rosary procession.

In a clip that has since gone viral, one abortion advocate screamed that she was “killing the babies” and went on to simulate abortion using baby dolls in a graphic display.

The dozens of activists who gathered outside the 143-year-old Basilica of St. Patrick’s Old Cathedral in Lower Manhattan confronted a group of pro-lifers who had assembled to take part in a first Saturday “Witness For Life” event consisting of Mass and a recitation of the rosary outside the nearby Planned Parenthood abortion facility, Fox News reported .

Video and photos show the pro-lifers standing on the steps of the church praying the rosary and singing the “Ave Maria” as the counter-protestors chanted slogans and held signs.

Today, at Old St Patrick’s Cathedral, while the pro-baby killers screeched, these brave gentlemen were saying a prayer. Now liberals are crying and calling them white nationalistspic.twitter.com/G92INSndbQ — Trump4America (@trump4_america) May 9, 2022

During the protest, pro-aborts shouted and held up banners with phrases including “abortion is healthcare” and “abortion is a gift.”

A typical chant among abortion enthusiasts protesting prayer — “Thank God for abortion” (earlier today outside ⁦@oldcathedral⁩) pic.twitter.com/lRYHUGDNH5 — Kathryn Jean Lopez (@kathrynlopez) May 7, 2022

In one now-viral video clip, a woman clad in a one-piece bathing suit can be seen waving plastic baby dolls tied to pink strips of cloth and screaming, “I’m killing the babies!” and then going on to simulate abortion in a gruesome and graphic pantomime.

[Viewer discretion advised: Foul language and extremely disturbing imagery]

“I’m killing the babies” A protester held a bundle of baby dolls as she led a protest at the doors of the Basilica of St Patrick’s Old Cathedral in Manhattan, NYC. She was blocked from going inside by a group of praying men. Vid posted by @ScooterCasterNY:pic.twitter.com/uIaFXBJpxR — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) May 7, 2022

While most pro-lifers were reportedly prevented from going across the street from the Planned Parenthood to pray as initially planned, National Review reporter Kathryn Jean Lopez noted that prayer “was just as intense inside the church.”

Prayer happened anyway, mostly in the church, but a few of us went over to Planned Parenthood pic.twitter.com/QnTOl9oWQv — Kathryn Jean Lopez (@kathrynlopez) May 7, 2022

“As always during these incidents, I’m overwhelmed by how angry and obviously hurt so many of the people who showed up this morning are,” Lopez said. “Pray for people who wake up in the morning [and] want to protest people who pray for women and babies to not be pressured into abortion.”

Father Brian Graebe of St. Patrick’s Cathedral responded to the pro-abortion demonstrations during a Fox News segment on Monday, in which he explained that Saturday’s protest was “entirely different” than usual.

According to Graebe, only a small number of counter-protestors usually show up to oppose the pro-lifers during the St. Patrick’s first Saturday Mass and rosary procession.

This time, however, nearly 100 pro-aborts arrived in what he termed “​​the celebration of death.”

The priest explained there have been “a number of threats to bomb the church, burn it down” in recent days, after the unprecedented leak of the Supreme Court’s majority opinion draft in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case last week.

“Very hateful and vile messages,” Graebe said.

RELATED: Pro-abortion activists descend on SCOTUS justices’ homes to intimidate them on Roe decision

According to the leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court, the nation’s highest court is set to rule in favor of Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban by overturning both Roe v. Wade, which established a federal “right to abortion,” along with Planned Parenthood v. Casey (1992) that had upheld Roe.

Pro-abortion activists have responded to the news with outrage and renewed efforts to codify abortion as the law of the land. Meanwhile, activist organization Ruth Sent Us has called on pro-aborts to protest outside the homes of pro-life Supreme Court justices and descend upon Catholic churches.

RELATED: Pro-abortion protesters escorted out of Los Angeles church after disrupting Sunday Mass

During the Monday Fox News interview, Fr. Graebe said that in light of the increased tension surrounding abortion, he was advised by law enforcement not to hold the monthly rosary procession.

Despite their warnings, Graebe declined to do so.

“We’ve been doing this for over a decade, every month rain or shine,” he said. “And we certainly intend to continue doing so.”

Share











