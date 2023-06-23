‘I’m more political’: George Soros’ left-wing son Alex takes over father’s financial empire

While some websites have reported Alex Soros as saying he is '100 times worse' than his dad and vows to 'eradicate conservatives,' those remarks appear nowhere in the Wall Street Journal interview.

(LifeSiteNews) — Billionaire financial speculator George Soros, 92, is handing over his $25 billion empire to 37-year-old son Alex, who was elected chairman of his father’s Open Society Foundation in December. Alex is the fourth of George’s five children.

The Wall Street Journal profiled Alex on June 11. While some websites have reported that he said he is “100 times worse” than his dad – and that he has vowed to “eradicate conservatives” – those remarks appear nowhere in the interview.

Alex did tell the Journal that he’s “more political” than his father, pointing to his hands-on approach with elected officials.

In 2023, Alex attended the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. His Instagram account has pictures of him alongside U.S. President Joe Biden, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, among others. He has reportedly visited the White House more than 17 times in the last several years, according to Breitbart.

Soros’ father George is a sort of Darth Vader figure among American conservatives. For decades he has given billions of dollars to Planned Parenthood and other left-wing causes in the U.S. and abroad. His support for Black Lives Matter and social justice initiatives has drawn the ire of not only Christians but Twitter CEO Elon Musk as well, who has said that Soros “hates humanity” and “wants to erode the very fabric of civilization.”

You assume they are good intentions. They are not. He wants to erode the very fabric of civilization. Soros hates humanity. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 16, 2023

If @AlexanderSoros is serious about freedom of speech, then we have common ground. But destroying public safety by electing DAs who won’t prosecute violent criminals needs to stop. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 11, 2023

George is also primarily responsible for the legalization of abortion in Ireland, having given millions to repeal the country’s 8th Amendment in 2018. He is currently backing an “anti-hate speech” bill in Ireland that would, in effect, outlaw Catholic moral teaching.

“We think alike,” Alex told the Journal while speaking about his dad’s political views.

Alex is the first son of George and second wife Susan Weber. For many years it was assumed that George’s heir was going to be elder son Jonathan, the third child from his first marriage to Annaliese Soros. Jonathan, now 52, was intimately involved in the world of finance for many years while the younger Alex, who has a Ph.D. in history from the University of California, Berkeley, was living a party lifestyle.

Alex has already come under criticism from notable politicians, including Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. Orbán cracked down on the Open Society Foundation years ago, forcing George to remove it from the country in 2018. During a radio address last weekend, Orbán accused Alex of planning to “incite” a migrant crisis on Hungary’s southern border. Orbán has also claimed that Alex “dictates an even tougher pace” than his father.

According to CNN, the Soros-run Democracy PAC gave $81 million in political donations from 2019 to 2020. The Open Society Foundation has reportedly given grants totaling $19 billion with the intent of promoting neoliberal and secular policies since its foundation in 1979.

