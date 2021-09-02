News

VIDEO: ‘Come before the Lord with unveiled faces’

'We need people to come forward and resist so that our children have a future of freedom'

Ohio, (LifeSiteNews) – The Dean family of Ohio made a decision as soon as the heavy hand of the law imposed virus regulations to resist.

“Death finds us all,” says father Sam Dean. “It’s how you live and I’m not going to live a coward’s life, fearing death every day. That’s what Caesers have always wanted…(they) always want to get fear into people so they would follow quickly.”

But the Deans are not following the tyrannical restrictions, which they say are a violation of their sincerely held religious beliefs.

LifeSiteNews sent video team Michael Hogan and Jim Hale to Ohio where the Deans are now facing jail time for standing up for their sincerely held religious beliefs. Please help the Dean family with their legal fees: https://www.lifefunder.com/antivaccine

