‘I’m sick of it’: Marjorie Taylor Greene rips endless foreign wars, bombing of Iran

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has slammed President Donald Trump’s decision to bomb Iran as part of U.S. involvement in foreign wars at the expense of America’s own people and well-being.

In a Sunday X post, Greene decried Trump’s entry into the Iran-Israel war for serving foreign interests, instead of putting America first and protecting the country from its own immediate threats, like criminal illegal immigrants or fentanyl.

My thoughts on bombing Iran. I don’t know anyone in America who has been the victim of a crime or killed by Iran, but I know many people who have been victims of crime committed by criminal illegal aliens or MURDERED by Cartel and Chinese fentanyl/drugs. Almost everyone in our… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) June 22, 2025

Trump announced on Saturday night that the U.S. had attacked three nuclear sites in Iran, following Israel’s own strikes on Iran and Iran’s counter-attacks on Israel.

“Neocon warmongers beat their drums of war and act like Billy badasses going to war in countries most Americans have never seen and can’t find on a map, but never find the courage to go to war against the actual terrorists who actually do kill Americans, invade our land, and make BILLIONS doing it day after day, year after year,” wrote Greene.

She pointed to the fact that foreign wars have cost America “trillions and trillions” of dollars, which have not only failed to benefit Americans, but have killed and traumatized them.

“American troops have been killed and forever torn apart physically and mentally for regime change, foreign wars, and for military industrial base profits,” said Greene, adding, “I’m sick of it.”

“I’m sick of funding foreign aid and foreign countries and foreign everything,” she continued. “I want to fund American interests and issues.”

She stressed that she can support President Trump and his administration while also “disagreeing on bombing Iran and getting involved in a hot war that Israel started.”

“That’s not disloyalty,” said Greene, who has been considered one of Trump’s most loyal supporters. “Critical thinking and having my own opinions is the most American thing ever.”

Contrary to what many Democrats say, she noted, “Trump is not a king, MAGA is not a cult.”

Greene lamented that Americans “now fear Iranian terrorist attacks on our own soil” because of the U.S. attack on Iran.

Major U.S. cities are reportedly on high alert in preparation for retaliatory attacks since the U.S. bombed Iran.

“Enough is enough,” concluded Greene.

