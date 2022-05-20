‘Sick of being bullied into silence’: Female skateboarder rebels against males in women’s contests

Female skateboarder Taylor Silverman has spoken out after a gender confused man won against female competitors at a Red Bull Cornerstone event.

(LifeSiteNews) – A female skateboarder has criticized an energy drinks manufacturer for permitting a gender-confused male to take part in a contest “meant for women.”

Earlier this week, Taylor May Silverman, 27, condemned Red Bull on social media for forcing her to compete against the male “Lilian” Gallagher in its Cornerstone competitions and then awarding him for his accomplishment in beating all the women in the December 2021 finals in Lincoln, Nebraska.

“I am a female athlete. I have been skateboarding for eleven years and competing for several years,” she said in her Instagram post. “I have been in three different contests with trans women [sic], two of which I placed second. At the last contest series I did for Red Bull, I placed second.”

“The trans competitor who won took $1000 dollars in qualifiers, $3000 in finals, and $1000 in best trick. This totaled to $5000 of the prize money meant for the female athletes,” she added.

“I took $1000 in qualifiers and $1750 for second place, so $2750 in total. The girl who took third received $750,” Silverman continued. “The girl who deserved $1000 for best trick took nothing along with whoever would have placed third.”

“I deserve to place first, be acknowledged for my win, and get paid,” she continued. “I’m sick of being bullied into silence.”

Silverman reached out to Red Bull’s Senior Sports Marketing Manager, Erich Dumme, but was reportedly ignored.

“A biological man with a clear advantage won the women’s division, best trick, and also won multiple qualifiers,” she wrote to Dumme. “This took away the opportunity that was meant for women to place and earn money.”

“What happened was unfair and at the time I was too uncomfortable to speak up. I understand that in today’s society even some women think this is acceptable, but I believe in doing the right thing even if it’s not the popular thing,” she added. “I now realize it’s really important for me to speak up, and I’d like to schedule a time to talk.”

Studies have overwhelmingly proven that male athletes who compete in women’s sports have a definite advantage over females.

Silverman is one of the few female athletes to speak out against gender-confused men taking part in women’s contests, and she has already faced backlash from LGBT activists. However, she is in famous company. In 2019, tennis legend Martina Navratilova was kicked out by a LGBT group for opposing trans men competing with women.

This April British cyclist Nicole Cooke wrote an opinion piece in the U.K.’s Daily Mail arguing that men and women should compete in separate contests.

“Sport is about competition among equals,” she stated.

“Boxing has weight limits because there would be no contest putting a nine-stone man up against the largest man on the planet,” she continued.

“Women’s sport is segregated because, in many disciplines, the larger average form of the male body confers an advantage.”

