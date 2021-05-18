‘Immunaband’ bracelet features QR code to prove vaccine status

May 18, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – A Colorado physician is selling a scannable bracelet called Immunaband designed to provide proof of coronavirus vaccination in public.

The wristband, which has been featured by media outlets such as CNN, displays a QR code linked to personal vaccination records. Wearers must upload their vaccination card for review to receive the band, and have the option of adding their name to the bracelet, as well as the type of coronavirus vaccine they received. All bracelets read “COVID Vaccinated.”

Dr. J. Tashof Bernton, who created the wristband with the inspiration of an idea from his son, designed Immunaband as a way for restaurants “to assure customers that they are in a safe environment that takes Covid-19 seriously,” reported Total Food Service.

“I know that the folks in the restaurant industry have been through hell in the last year,” said Bernton. “And yet, they’re still looking at how to create a safe environment, how to get customers back, how to get them to feel comfortable coming back, and the Immunaband can play a really significant role in that.”

The restaurant El Merkury in Philadelphia, as well as restaurants in Los Angeles and Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania, are among those that have adopted the bands, CNN reported. The owner of El Merkury, Sofia Deleon, told CNN affiliate WPVI, “It was really important for me to have everybody be vaccinated, to have everyone come back to work and feel safe.”

KXAN News recently shared a photo from Dr. Bernton showing someone using the Immunaband to access Madison Square Garden in New York City, which requires either a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination for entry.

— Article continues below Petition —

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Bernton sees the bracelet as a step up from CDC-issued vaccine cards, because “With the Immunaband, you’re not going to lose your records, it’s not going to get stolen or mutilated, and you have constant access,” he told Total Food Service.

The Immunaband website touts the bracelet as “The only secure way to take your vaccine card with you wherever you go,” and a way to “reclaim normalcy” in your life.

The website states, “Our contribution is to produce a visible outward symbol of the inner immunity you achieve by taking the vaccine.’

“The sleek bracelets are the symbol of vaccination and – hopefully – of society’s eventual triumph over this pandemic. Wear this bracelet to work, to restaurants, and to let people know your commitment to overcoming this disease through your completion of the vaccination series.”

Now that the CDC has released guidance stating that “Fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing,” some businesses are requiring proof of vaccination before patrons can enter without a mask.

QR codes are also reportedly being favored as a proof-of-vaccination method by certain governments, including the U.K. and some Canadian provinces.

The province of Quebec has recently announced that it will send “electronic proof” in the form of a QR code to those who have had a COVID-19 jab. LifeSiteNews also released an exclusive report revealing the Canadian province of Manitoba may be looking into creating a QR code-enabled COVID-19 vaccine record card which could be used as a sort of digital “vaccine passport,” according to a source who works with the government.

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.