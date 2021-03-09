Immunologist advises nuns who lost three sisters after getting COVID vaccine to avoid second dose

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

VILLA HILLS, Kentucky, March 9, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Following reports of three nuns from the Benedictine Sisters of St. Walburg in Kentucky dying shortly after receiving their first shot of the mRNA-developed COVID-19 vaccine, a physician and immunologist reached out to the community to warn of the dangers of going ahead with their planned second dose in May.

Dr. Hooman Noorchashm is an American medical doctor and immunologist who advocates for ethics in health care. Before losing his wife, also a doctor, to cancer, Noorchashm successfully fought to have a dangerous surgical tool, called a power morcellator, heavily restricted in its usage. The tool is used to grind up tissue for easier removal, but when applied to cancerous tissue it was found to spread the cancer throughout some patient’s bodies, as was the case with Noorchashm’s wife.

Noorchashm and his wife were able to convince the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2014 to recommend the tool not be used in “the vast majority” of surgeries on women with uterine tumors.

After reading of the Kentucky sisters’ plight with COVID-19 vaccines last month, Noorchashm felt “duty bound as a physician-immunologist” to share with them his “high level of concern and alarm” for their safety. Noorchashm characterized the mRNA-developed Pfizer and Moderna vaccines as “a large-scale public health risk,” which he believes is “directly affecting” the Monastery of St. Walburg community.

Sharing his expertise, the Pennsylvania-based doctor noted the temporal connection between the outbreak of COVID-19 at the monastery and the vaccine regimen implemented there just days before, calling it a “mistake” to assume this sequence of events “was simply a coincidence.”

Noorchashm has previously written to the FDA and Pfizer about the dangers arising from administering the currently available mRNA vaccines to persons who are recovering from COVID-19 or who carry the virus asymptomatically. In his professional study of the conditions arising from COVID-19 exposure, “it is a matter of certainty that viral antigens are present in the endothelial lining of blood vessels in all persons with active or recent SARS-CoV-2 infection — irrespective of whether they are symptomatic or convalescent,” he said.

This means that “it is an almost certain immunological prognostication that if viral antigens are present in the tissues, any tissues, of subjects who undergo vaccination, the antigen-specific immune response triggered by the vaccine will target those tissues and cause inflammation and damage beyond the local anatomic site of vaccine placement,” Noorchashm warned.

He cautioned specifically in the case of frail and elderly people that the damage caused by the vaccine “is certain to cause blood clot formation with the potential for major thromboembolic complications.” Noorchashm also noted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) own guidance regarding individuals known to be infected with SARS-CoV-2, instructing that their vaccination “should be deferred.” According to Noorchashm, this guidance arises from the medical understanding that “vaccinating the infected poses a risk of exacerbating illness by stimulating an inflammatory response in individuals who are infected.”

On account of the elderliness of the Benedictine sisters and their exposure to COVID-19, Noorchashm believes that some of the nuns may still be at risk of serious injury, even if they have recovered from the virus, by taking the second shot of the COVID vaccine in May: “It is my professional opinion that this could be an extremely harmful error for your community — especially given that some of you are over the age of 65 and may have other cardiovascular risk factors.”

Noorchashm recommends the sisters take further PCR tests to determine if any members of the community are still infected with COVID-19. He also recommends waiting between six and eight months after a positive test before taking any COVID vaccine, the reasons for which are twofold.

In the first place, Noorchashm advises that having the antibodies that would supposedly give rise to a positive PCR test suggest that a person is “almost certainly immune.” Second, “vaccinating persons with recent or current natural infections risks re-activating … a potentially deadly inflammatory response in their bodies.”

“(The) naturally infected are likely to be at risk of harm from indiscriminate COVID-19 vaccination,” he added.

Before signing off on his letter, Noorchashm expressed his wish for the good health and recovery of all the sisters of St. Walburg Monastery, invoking the name of Christ.

Despite Noorchashm’s recommended use of PCR testing to discover cases of COVID-19, recent research suggests that the method is not reliable in detecting COVID. At the end of last year, a group of 22 independent research scientists released an analysis thoroughly critcizing and debunking the Corman-Drosten paper (CD), a study that gave rise to the widespread use of PCR testing for COVID-19.

The consortium identified “numerous technical and scientific errors,” noting that neither the “test nor the manuscript itself fulfils the requirements for an acceptable scientific publication.” They dubbed the CD paper as “flawed science” and called its authors “intellectually dishonest.”

The scientists drew attention to the fact that the team that initially developed PCR testing had no access to COVID-19 and thus were unable to verify its application. On account of this, the group called the tests “useless” and “completely unsuitable” to sufficiently detect cases of COVID.