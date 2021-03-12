IMPOSTOR ALERT: Hacker steals John-Henry Westen’s Twitter account

March 12, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – LifeSiteNews co-founder and editor-in-chief John-Henry Westen appears to have been the target of a Twitter hack this week that changed his username and locked him out of his account, meaning that, until further notice, anything tweeted under his name is not coming from John-Henry Westen or LifeSiteNews.

Westen found himself unable to long into his @jhwesten account Friday morning without warning, with attempts to reset his password met with a message that no account was associated with his email address. Looking up the account first brought up a “This account doesn’t exist” message, but Westen moved quickly to reserve the username for safekeeping.

When investigating the matter, LifeSite discovered that all of Westen’s content – including name, bio, pictures, tweet history, and followers – appears to still be live under another account name, @KaariVor11. Westen received a Twitter notification Friday morning that his email had been changed without his knowledge or consent.

LifeSite has been a frequent target of online attacks for our pro-life, pro-family stance. Most recently, LifeSite’s coverage of and John-Henry’s interview with conservative firebrand Milo Yiannopoulos about his rejection of homosexuality has drawn both interest and attacks.

While the culprit is unknown, and LifeSite is following up with Twitter to get to the bottom of what happened, in the meantime it is vital for LifeSite’s readers to know that, until the situation is resolved, future tweets under John-Henry Westen’s name were not written by him and do not represent him or LifeSiteNews.

LifeSiteNews will keep readers informed of any further developments in the case, including when John-Henry – and only John-Henry – is back to tweeting under his own name.