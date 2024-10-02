Imprisoned pro-lifer Joan Andrews Bell endorses Donald Trump

The longtime pro-life rescuer understands voters' hesitancy to support the former president, but she said that not backing him 'will be a vote for Kamala Harris and the Democrats who are PRO-DEATH to the core.'

(LifeSiteNews) – Imprisoned veteran rescuer Joan Andrews Bell has a message for her fellow pro-lifers: trust God and vote for Trump.

Joan’s husband, Chris Bell, sent the pro-Trump, anti-Harris message to LifeSiteNews on October 1. Joan, 76, is serving a two-year, three-month prison sentence for her part in a rescue at a late-term abortion clinic in Washington, D.C. In her jailhouse letter, Joan expresses her belief that Donald Trump will never be a “pro-active pro-abort,” and when struggling with the former president’s recent concessions to the culture of death, pro-lifers should consider the lapses of the patriarch Abraham. Voting for any other candidate, Joan believes, “will be a vote for Kamala Harris and the Democrats who are PRO-DEATH to the core”:

Please remind our friends who are backing away from Trump to trust God. Remind them that God often chooses people who fail to trust Him! That’s why Trump appears to be a traitor. Remind them that his heart is still prolife, and that even if he is not as strong a pro-lifer as he was before that he will NEVER BE PRO-ACTIVE PRO-ABORT. NEVER! Whereas a vote for any other candidate will be a vote for Kamala Harris and the Democrats who are PRO-DEATH to the core and absolutely PRO-ACTIVE! Remind them that our forefather in the Faith, Abraham, failed to trust God too. And that is why he, under pressure from a wife who didn’t trust God either, sinned against God and had a child with the servant woman, and then in weakness, again at his wife’s bidding, sent mother and child away to almost certain death. GOD FORGIVES! He’ll use Trump again! Tell the Pro-Life Movement: We must not over-react, but instead continue to trust God…and when Trump is in office, help him regain his footing and be faithful to God all the way! We have failed to trust God again and again. NOW WE MUST TRUST GOD and stand firm. Our prayers will be answered. Love & Prayers, Joan Bell

Joan Bell’s letter is a response to anguish and confusion among American pro-lifers as the presidential candidate they saw as a champion for the unborn continues to distance himself from an abortion abolitionist position.

Many Republicans, including Trump, believe that ensuring abortion remains legal is key to winning women’s votes, but the available evidence indicates it is not a significant factor because most voters prioritize other issues and do not consider a candidate agreeing with them about abortion a deal-breaker.

Nevertheless, Trump now opposes further federal action on abortion and supports letting abortion pills be distributed by mail. Many pro-lifers have felt deeply betrayed by his attempts to, in his own words, make the GOP “less radical” on abortion. This endeavor has even included having the national Republican Party platform rewritten to reflect his more liberal position.

At the same time, his continued difference from Democrats on issues such as “transitioning” gender-confused minors and Harris and Democrats’ continued support for a comprehensive far-left policy agenda, including unlimited abortion-on-demand is expected to keep most conservatives and Republicans resigned to accepting him as “the lesser of two evils.”

Share











