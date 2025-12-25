In Austria, children wait for presents from the Christ Child, not Santa Claus

In Austria, Germany, and Switzerland, especially in the Catholic parts, we believe the 'Christkind' is the one putting the presents under the Christmas tree.

VIENNA (LifeSiteNews) — Where I’m from, we believe in the Christ child, not some old bearded man invented by Coca Cola!

You may hear this sentence (or a variation of it) from Austrian or German Catholics who are proud of their Christmas traditions and want to take a shot at American traditions.

Well, as you may know, Coca-Cola did not actually invent the modern version of Santa Claus (more of that later), but it’s true that in Austria, Germany, and Switzerland, especially in the Catholic parts, we believe the Christkind (Christ child) is the one putting the presents under the Christmas tree.

When I was growing up, it was typical for my dad to take my brother and me out for a short trip on the afternoon of December 24. In the meantime, my mother would prepare the Christmas tree and the presents, so that when we came back, my parents could tell us that the Christkind had been there. In Austria and other German-speaking countries, we receive our presents on the eve of Christmas. This is because, in the Catholic Church, feast days traditionally begin on the vigil, i.e., the evening preceding the feast day.

The Christkind is a mythical figure that is usually invisible and hidden. However, when depicted, he is usually shown as an angel with a white dress and blonde, curly hair. Sure, Christ was not an angel, but you know how it goes, these traditions take funny turns sometimes.

Ironically, the tradition of the Christkind dates back to none other than Martin Luther, who sought to counter the veneration of saints. Before the Protestant Reformation, the main day for presents was December 6, the feast of St. Nicholas. Naturally, Luther wanted to focus on Christ instead of the 4th-century saint, and therefore moved the main occasion for presents to Christmas.

Today, we still celebrate St. Nicholas’ Day in Austria. The Nikolo (St. Nicholas) visits schools dressed in red robes and rocking a long white beard (much like Santa Claus). Children usually receive small gifts, chocolate, and nuts. But only if they were nice that year, otherwise, the Krampus will get them! (Just Google “Perchtenlauf”… but be warned, it’s very scary.)

However, the main occasion for presents has been shifted to Christmas Eve, and ironically, the Christkind remains a tradition in Catholic regions to this day, while much of Protestant Europe and the U.S. adopted some version of Santa Claus or Father Christmas later on.

To get back to where we started, the modern-day Santa Claus was not “invented” by Coca-Cola and actually does go back to St. Nicholas of Myra, although he underwent many transformations along the way. The Dutch brought their tradition of Sinterklaas (Santa Claus, loosely based on St. Nicholas) to New Amsterdam (now New York). In the 19th century, Santa Claus was transformed through popular literature into a secular figure, depicted as an old, round man with red robes and a white beard. The Coca-Cola commercials of the 1930s then made the depiction famous around the world.

So, in a strange way, perhaps Santa Claus is a more Catholic figure than the Christkind? I’ll let you be the judge of that. Merry Christmas!

