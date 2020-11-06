In battleground states, Democrats sought policies to undermine election integrity

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

November 6, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – In the midst of the current contested election in several states, and credible indications of significant vote fraud circling the internet, a closer look at the record reveals a Democrat Party that has fervently pursued policies to undermine accountability in the voting process.

Under these resulting novel conditions, which have been implemented across the nation in recent months, no less than Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito affirmed last week that “serious post-election problems” were predictable.

Indeed, Attorney General Bill Barr sounded the alarm in September, affirming to Wolf Blitzer of CNN that the mail-in voting schemes being advanced across the nation are “reckless and dangerous,” and “as a matter of logic,” are “very open to fraud and coercion.” He cited a 2009 bipartisan study that affirmed his points, adding this understanding was broadly accepted until “this (Trump) administration came in.”

In the face of well-documented cases of election fraud, Heritage Foundation senior fellow Hans A. von Spakovsky has also charged “many in the media” with wishing to avoid the heavy reality of this fundamental issue with a “‘move-along, nothing-to-see-here’ narrative.”

And despite unprecedented support for any president in recent history, as is clearly evident to all by the enormous rallies President Donald Trump was able to host across the nation, the mainstream media, along with the major pollsters, attempted to paint quite a different picture, some claiming an expectation of a Biden “landslide.”

This being the case, it would seem the least likely scenario would be a highly contested, enormously controversial election. Yet this is also what the Joe Biden campaign, along with certain media outlets, and Big Tech corporations signaled to expect, and prepare for, as election day approached.

Democrats pushed to loosen accountability in voting process

As is evident to all, states under Democrat leadership imposed significantly stricter lockdown policies under the pretense of an exaggerated danger of COVID-19, while some of these leaders may even be responsible for implementing policies that positively caused the deaths of thousands of elderly people (more evidence of that can be read here, here, here, and here).

With this environment of “crisis” established, virtually the entire Democrat Party marched in lockstep demanding, under the pretext of ensuring people are not deprived of their right to vote, that long-established logical safeguards put in place, even for centuries, to ensure the integrity of elections be loosened to the greatest extent possible at any, and every, location.

READ: ‘This was always about an election’: CDC says people with coronavirus can break quarantine to vote

In May, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, stated her desire that “governing bodies … send a ballot to every registered voter,” and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, affirmed he was “all in” on the plan for this enterprise as well.

When Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom mandated that “every Californian” should be sent “a mail-in ballot for (the) November election,” Hillary Clinton praised him, encouraging “other governors around the country to follow (his) lead.”

An investigation of these efforts at the state level reveals the same urgency and insistence to adopt policies that will naturally create conditions where there are greater vulnerabilities for fraud.

Focusing only on the states that remain contested in the presidential election, the record reveals that the Democrat Party has been continually fighting for an ongoing loosening of accountability in the voting process, including universal mail-in balloting, the extension of time to “correct” and accept mail-in ballots, and the removal of provisions that are meant to prevent “ballot harvesting.”

On the other side of the aisle, Republicans, especially Trump, wanted to maintain reasonable safeguards to prevent fraud, including a legitimate verification processes and definite cutoff dates for the reception of mail-in ballots.

North Carolina

After North Carolina Democrat Gov. Roy Cooper’s signing of a bipartisan mail-in voting bill in June, he praised the new law that came from the state’s Republican General Assembly as making some “positive changes, but much more work is needed to ensure everyone’s right to vote is protected.”

In late September, however, more was done by his Democrat-controlled State Board of Elections, which, going beyond the law passed by the Republican Assembly, allowed mail-in ballots to be cast late and without witness verification.

The Republican Assembly sued, asking “a judge to block enforcement of the board’s absentee ballot alterations, which they contend would wrest away from the legislature its constitutional job to set the rules for federal elections.”

As has been widely reported, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of state board of elections but kept in place a proper witness verification process.

Wisconsin

In early April, Wisconsin Democrat Gov. Tony Evers attempted to have the April 7 primary held entirely by mail-in voting. Though this was declined by a federal judge, “in a historic last-minute move” he attempted to shut down the election itself, an action that was swiftly reversed by the Wisconsin Supreme Court when the Republican Legislature sued.

Second, while Wisconsin voters already had the option of mail-in voting without having to provide an excuse, in May, the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) approved a plan to send absentee ballot applications to more than 2.7 million registered voters, whether they requested one or not.

But this was not good enough for Democrats, who in September sued to extend the mail-in ballot voter deadline and an Obama-appointed federal district court judge, William Conley, ruled in their favor, mandating a six-day extension for ballots to be received.

As is well-known, the U.S. Supreme Court reversed the unilateral change to the Wisconsin law that requires mail-in ballots to be received by election day.

Further reports reveal other mischiefs, including how Democrats on the WEC refused to follow Wisconsin law and remove from the voter rolls 234,000 names of people who had moved either to a different city in Wisconsin or out of state. Even after a judge ordered the commission to remove the names, they refused and filed an appeal, finding a group of liberal judges to support them. This, according to one writer, maintained “the potential for massive voter fraud” in the Badger state for this presidential election.

Pennsylvania

Prior to any COVID-19 concerns, in October 2019, Pennsylvania Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf signed a bill that created “a new option to vote by mail up to 50 days before an election … the longest vote-by-mail period in the country.”

However, mail-in ballots still had to be received by election day in order to be legally counted. The Democrats sued in order to extend this deadline, going before their Democrat-dominated state supreme court, which ruled in their favor, allowing a three-day extension.

Though Pennsylvania Republicans appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, it declined to take up the case, without comment.

Michigan

Michigan has a typical state law that sought to prevent “ballot harvesting,” the practice of individuals collecting multiple ballots from the vulnerable, such as the elderly, often through coercion or intimidation, and potentially discarding them. Thus, according to statute, only particular individuals, such as family, friends, and mail carriers, may transmit a person’s absentee ballot to the appropriate clerk.

In September, after a challenge by left-leaning organizations in the state, a Michigan judge overruled these safeguards, calling them “unconstitutional” and allowing voters to “choose” anyone to return their ballots. The judge also ruled that any ballot postmarked by November 2 would be valid no matter when it arrived.

Arizona

The Arizona Democrat Party sued the state, demanding an extension of five days for missing signatures on mail-in ballots to be “corrected.” In September, the party won their lower court challenge where the judge ordered that such a provision be made.

However, Republicans appealed and the U.S. Court of Appeals in San Francisco overturned the lower court’s order in favor of the state, and “its unquestioned interest in administering an orderly election.”

Nevada

With a party-line vote in July, the Democrat-controlled Nevada Assembly passed a bill requiring “election officials to supply a mail-in ballot to all active, registered voters in the state,” unsolicited, according to the registration lists that typically remain chronically inaccurate. The Democrat state senate and governor facilitated the bill into law in early August.

The new law also eliminated the standard limitations that prevent ballot harvesting to which Republicans took special issue.

“I cannot even begin to try and predict what effect this will have on our state, and on our election process,” said Republican Assemblywoman Melissa Hardy. “This bill swings the pendulum to an extreme without having time to research its unintended consequences.”

The Republicans immediately sued to block the new law and lost. They also filed suit to have security cameras installed in vote counting centers, and lost as well.

Trump won’t back down: ‘I will never give up fighting for you and our nation’

When the dust clears, there appears to be a highly organized operation in play to accomplish the seemingly impossible by any means necessary: the defeat of Trump in 2020.

From national level Democrats to their governors, and even at the local level, many have worked assiduously to impose a COVID-19 hysteria that not only did unprecedented harm to the nation and American lives but provided a pretense to open the election process up to massive fraud and coercion, which could then be exploited to fulfill their primary purpose. This is particularly apparent in the records of the swing states above.

This operation has also been given air cover at every step by the mainstream media and Big Tech companies, which prepared to enforce the media’s present post-election-day narrative.

Nevertheless, despite lackluster support from many “establishment” Republicans, Trump remains ready to take the battle against “historic election interference” by “big media, big money, and big tech” all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“We believe the American people deserve to have full transparency into all vote counting and election certification, and that this is no longer about any single election,” Trump said today. “This is about the integrity of our entire election process … We will pursue this process through every aspect of the law to guarantee that the American people have confidence in our government. I will never give up fighting for you and our nation.”

Gualberto Garcia Jones contributed to this report.

