In our turbulent times, Christ still offers his gifts of mercy, peace

December 24, 2019 (LifeSiteNews) – In December 2020, just 12 short months away, who knows what life will be like. In less than a year from now, the outcome of the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election will have already been decided. Given the increasing divide in this country, it's hard to imagine an election outcome without the face of America irrevocably changing. The 2016 election aftermath was only a taste of what we will see in 2020.

Festering anger leads to hatred. Festering frustration leads to bitterness. The culture of death is insane with rage about recent progress for the pro-life cause, which has led to some liberal states pushing the line all the way to post-birth infanticide.

Men and women who have barely reached middle age are reminiscing like greybeards about "the good old days", the days when both political parties were able to lose graciously, accept the result, and bide their time until the next Presidential election. But the reality of politics today would be considered too unrealistic for fiction, or too outrageous for satire, just a few decades ago.

Will the short reprieve from the incessant downhill cultural slide be violently taken away from us? Or will God grant us a further reprieve, another chance for America to collectively stop and reflect on the path it is taking? Either way, it may only be a reprieve or postponement of the inevitable. A complete victory for God, life, and family -- and a complete defeat of the Culture of Death -- will only happen if God wills it. But God doesn't force His gifts on those to whom He has given the gift of free will. Mankind must do its part.

If the majority of Americans choose to ignore God, despise His truth and His commandments, or desire to live a life of selfishness, materialism and pleasure, then God will give them what they seek, with all the consequences that naturally follow on that path. Unfortunately, that would mean suffering and disappointment for those who love God. For in most calamities throughout history, the good suffer along with the bad.

Whatever happens, it is all in God's hands. And as we once again turn our attention to the mystery of the Incarnation this Christmas season, we see God's mercy up close and personal. The good, the penitent, and the humble will always have access to God's mercy, no matter how persecuted or outnumbered they become. Meanwhile, the unrepentant can only await the terrible hand of God's justice. Any victory they can connive or steal will be short-lived at best.

We, who love God, can spend our time in quiet contemplation of Jesus, born to save us, and Mary His mother. Our greatest source of strengh, hope, and security is the infant Jesus, true God and True Man, the Prince of Peace, who we will receive into our hearts during this most blessed of seasons.

"But as many as received him, he gave them power to be made the sons of God, to them that believe in his name. Who are born, not of blood, nor of the will of the flesh, nor of the will of man, but of God. And the Word was made flesh, and dwelt among us, (and we saw his glory, the glory as it were of the only begotten of the Father,) full of grace and truth." (John 1:12-14)