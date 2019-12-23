NFL’s Chicago Bears stand for life; rival Green Bay Packers donate to Planned Parenthood

NewsAbortion

CHICAGO, December 23, 2019 (LifeSiteNews) — Amid troubling news reports that the Green Bay Packers Foundation made substantial donations to the premier abortion provider in the United States, Planned Parenthood, it was announced that the co-owner of the Chicago Bears will speak at next month’s March for Life.

Chicago Bears vice president Pat McCaskey, a devout Catholic who has participated in previous pro-life events, will again make his voice heard at the Windy City’s March for Life on January 11, 2020.

The Bears co-owner’s commitment to upholding the dignity of human life contrasts with the Packers Foundation’s decision to provide a grant to Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin for a program titled Cuidándonos Creceremos más Sanos, dedicated to reaching Latino families in southeastern Wisconsin.

In order to draw attention away from the core of Planned Parenthood’s business, the Packers Foundation said in a statement that its grant applicants are chosen for specific initiatives and do not necessarily imply endorsement of other actions by the organization.

Pro-lifers weren’t buying it.

“Pro-Life of Wisconsin is absolutely horrified that the trustees of the Green Bay Packers Foundation saw fit to award a grant to Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin,” wrote Pro-Life Wisconsin Director Dan Miller in a letter to the Packers’ foundation.

“The theme for your giving cycle was “animal welfare, civic and community, environmental, health and wellness, including drug/alcohol and domestic causes,” he continued. “Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin is an abortion provider. Abortion is not health care.”

“Any perceived benefit Planned Parenthood provides to society is wiped out every time they kill a baby,” declared Miller, “which in their case is 4,639 times a year in Wisconsin alone.”

“In just one day, they wipe out the approximate equivalent of an entire football team,” added Miller.

Miller demanded an explanation: “Why would your organization, one of the most beloved organizations in the entire United States, give any money whatsoever to the world’s largest abortion provider?”

“This is a most egregious action that does not befit your esteemed organization,” he concluded.

Latino Pro-Life organization to the Green Bay Packers: “Who duped you?”

Astrid Bennett Gutierrez, executive director of The Vida Initiative — an organization that aims to mobilize Latino leaders to end abortion and create a culture of life — penned a scathing open letter to the Green Bay Packers.

“It is with great shock and sadness that I just learned that the Green Bay Packers Foundation donated thousands of dollars to Planned Parenthood, the USA’s Number One abortion business and promoter!” wrote Gutierrez.

“What could have caused you to donate to an organization committed to such cruelty and violence? Were you duped? Could you be oblivious to Planned Parenthood’s decades of promoting abortion “rights” in every state in the USA, including Wisconsin? Are you indifferent to the ongoing Abortion Holocaust of more than 50 million babies in our country?” she asked.

“As a Latina woman I have seen how Planned Parenthood has targeted vulnerable, poor, young, immigrant Latina women,” she continued. “Latinas do not need PP’s ‘help’ to kill their babies and their future!”

“The real Latino culture honors and loves children and families. Planned Parenthood propaganda and programs undermine those good values, and corrupt our youth,” said Gutierrez. “I urge you to publicly disavow the Green Bay Packer Foundation donation to Planned Parenthood and request that it be refunded. Do not allow PP to abuse your good name and your money to target poor, vulnerable, young Latina youth and immigrants!”

“The legendary Packer Coach, Vince Lombardi, was a devout Catholic and daily Mass goer who would strongly support the Church’s teaching that ‘abortion is an abominable crime’ and would be horrified that the community-owned Packers would give one penny to the nation’s #1 abortionists: Planned Parenthood!” she declared.

A pro-life activist who asked to remain anonymous suggested that the Packers’ egregious action “needs to be the talk of every fan watching tonight's Monday Night Football game between the Packers and the Minnesota Vikings in Minnesota.”

Astrid Bennett Gutierrez’ open letter in its entirety:

AN OPEN LETTER TO: December 23, 2019

Mr. Mark Murphy, President of the Green Bay Packers and

Mr. Thomas Cardella, Chair of the Green Bay Packers Foundation

RE: Green Bay Packers Foundation donation to Planned Parenthood, the USA’s Number One abortion business and promoter

It is with great shock and sadness that I just learned that the Green Bay Packers Foundation donated thousands of dollars to Planned Parenthood, the USA’s Number One abortion business and promoter! Planned Parenthood is the nation's largest abortion business and is the leading lobbying and litigating force to promote the expansion of “abortion rights” in every state in the USA and abroad! Last year PP’s own report showed that its staff had killed over 300,000 infants in the womb, and physically, emotionally, and spiritually gravely damaged their mothers!

What could have caused you to donate to an organization committed to such cruelty and violence? Were you duped? Could you be oblivious to Planned Parenthood’s decades of promoting abortion “rights” in every state in the USA, including Wisconsin? Are you indifferent to the ongoing Abortion Holocaust of more than 50 million babies in our country?

Planned Parenthood's founder, Margaret Sanger, was a recognized racist and eugenicist: Sanger urged the targeting of the poor and vulnerable and especially immigrant minorities and founded PP nearly a century ago. PP still honors racist Margaret Sanger today with the annual "Maggie" top award to leaders and promoters of abortion in the USA!

Planned Parenthood has been investigated by the U.S. Senate and House of Representative for the sale of baby body parts and organs: brains, livers, legs, eyes, and scalps from infants torn from their mothers’ wombs by PP staff in PP facilities. The Senate report can be found here.

These reports resulted in several criminal referrals of Planned Parenthood affiliates to the FBI and to the United States Department of Justice for ongoing investigation and prosecution.

The shocking undercover videos that brought Planned Parenthood’s grisly practices to the nation's attention were viewed by more than 10 million persons and can be found here.

Did the Green Bay Packers Foundation knowingly and willfully desire to allow its good name and its money to be associated with such horrific actions? If not, how could you be so ignorant or indifferent?

Your donation to Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin earlier this month was apparently in response to a an application to fund Planned Parenthood activities to target Latinas in SE Wisconsin, presumably for "health" education and awareness programs which provide "cover" for Planned Parenthood's thousands of abortions, often performed on poor, young, vulnerable, minority and immigrant girls in PP’s Milwaukee abortion center!

We ask you how could Planned Parenthood, with such a huge involvement in performing abortions, be funded and trusted to provide good health information and services to Latinas?

As a Latina woman I have seen how Planned Parenthood has targeted vulnerable, poor, young, immigrant Latina women. Latinas do not need PP’s "help" to kill their babies and their future!

The Nazi regime’s building of good autobahns and Volkswagens and full employment did not justify the Holocaust of millions of Jews and Polish people!

The real Latino culture honors and loves children and families. Planned Parenthood propaganda and programs undermine those good values, and corrupt our youth.

I urge you to publicly disavow the Green Bay Packer Foundation donation to Planned Parenthood and request that it be refunded. Do not allow PP to abuse your good name and your money to target poor, vulnerable, young Latina youth and immigrants!

The legendary Packer Coach, Vince Lombardi, was a devout Catholic and daily Mass goer who would strongly support the Church’s teaching that “abortion is an abominable crime” and would be horrified that the community-owned Packers would give one penny to the nation’s #1 abortionists: Planned Parenthood!

Sincerely,

Astrid Bennett Gutierrez

Executive Director, The Vida Initiative

[email protected]

P.S. If you mistakenly believe Planned Parenthood’s very biased and deceptive "information" on abortion, I urge you to view the brief videos produced by Dr. Anthony Levatino, M.D., OB/GYN, a former abortionist. You will get a far more complete understanding of what abortion really is: www.abortionprocedures.com