In university and want to fight for life, family, faith? Apply to LifeSite’s new internship program

August 14, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Are you passionate about fighting on the frontlines for Life, Faith, Family, and Freedom? Are you dismayed as the culture of death seems to engulf us? Are you discerning how the Lord is calling you to respond? Are you tired of sitting on the sidelines in this culture war and ready to make a stand?

LifeSiteNews wants you to join us for a special opportunity in the launching of our official internship program. We’re offering a university standard internship designed to recruit the next generation of leaders in the fight to restore Christian civilization. The Fall 2020 program will begin on September 3rd and run through December 11th, 2020.

LifeSite Interns will have the chance to serve alongside our amazingly gifted team of professionals on staff in various departments. Taking each of their respective skillsets, interns will also learn the tools of leadership directly from some of the most effective pro-life, pro-family, and Catholic advocates alive today. You will connect with others who share your passion for the faith and the restoration of culture.

The internship opens with an online conference hosted by our Co-Founders John-Henry Westen & Steve Jalsevac where they present the vision and mission of LifeSite when it comes to fighting in the culture war.

Click here to apply

What to Expect

During the semester, Interns will:

Make a weekly commitment of 10-15 hours for all internship responsibilities. Rally Calls with Internship Director Assignment Calls with Department Director Execute, as needed, tasks and deliver high-quality results

for all internship responsibilities. Learn LifeSite’s approach in its media-focused mission by assisting in Department workflows for specifically assigned teams.

Attend all orientation training sessions on September 3rd & 4th and report for assignments on Monday, September 7th.

and report for assignments on Participate in monthly webcasts with leaders within LifeSite and key players in the movement.

with leaders within LifeSite and key players in the movement. Have an opportunity to attend optional weekly formation calls featuring various books and publications such as True Devotion, Soul of the Apostolate, and Leadership Lessons from the U.S. Navy Seals.

featuring various books and publications such as True Devotion, Soul of the Apostolate, and Leadership Lessons from the U.S. Navy Seals. Will develop a high-quality portfolio to submit for college credit if applicable.

Eligibility

Candidates must:

Be entering Sophomore college-level studies OR have equivalent work experience

Abide by LifeSite’s conservative integral values found within our code of conduct

Be able to devote at least 10-15 hours to the internship every week

Commit to attending all Internship required meetings

Be interested in pursuing a mission-driven career impacting life, family, faith, and culture

How to Apply

All candidates are required to submit:

A resume

Responses to each of the application questions

A photo

A 60-90 second (max) video introducing themselves and explaining their interest in the internship

Two reference letters: one professional, one character

Submit your application here: www.lifesitenews.com/internship

Email your photo and video to: [email protected]

If you have any difficulties with the application, please contact [email protected]

The application deadline is September 1st. We will select candidates to interview on a rolling basis.