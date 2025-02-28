Incoming DC archbishop McElroy says he has no plans to meet with Trump but spoke at length with Biden

Cardinal McElroy revealed that he ‘had a lengthy call with President Biden the other day,’ though the left-wing, heterodox prelate said that he is not currently planning to see President Trump after his installation as archbishop of Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — Cardinal Robert McElroy has indicated that he has no plans to meet President Donald Trump after his installation as the new archbishop of Washington, D.C., next month, yet he recently had a “lengthy” conversation with former President Joe Biden.

McElroy, currently the bishop of San Diego, is set to succeed Cardinal Wilton Gregory as head of the Archdiocese of Washington on March 11.

“I’m going to Washington as the Archbishop of Washington, which is a pastoral role,” said McElroy at a news conference on Thursday. “That is, my role is the leadership of the Catholic community of Washington and all that brings with it.”

A few minutes later, however, McElroy let it drop that he had “had a lengthy call with President Biden the other day” during which the two reportedly spoke about Pope Francis’ current health crisis.

“Some may see the contrast between spurning Trump while chatting casually with Biden as consistent with McElroy’s reputation, seen as a close ally of Pope Francis and one of the nation’s more progressive prelates,” wrote Crux’s John Lavenburg.

“Pope Francis put McElroy in as Cardinal Archbishop of DC to slight Trump and bark at him,” said conservative Catholic commentator Taylor Marshall in January. “So obvious.”

Bishop Joseph Strickland also did not mince words concerning the appointment of yet another heterodox, anti-conservative prelate in the nation’s capital, arguably one of the most important dioceses in the United States and the world.

“The blatant corruption of Pope Francis and the U.S. Cardinals is on full display with the appointment of a McCarrick clone to the same archdiocese where his evil reigned twenty years ago,” said Bishop Strickland. “All of us who love Jesus Christ and His Church must speak out against these wolves of the hierarchy. We cannot remain silent in the face of this blatant corruption.”

“Once again I call on my brother bishops to speak up and say NO to this constant undermining of the Truth that is Jesus Christ,” he added. “We all need the voice of St. John the Baptist as we call out the brood of vipers in the Vatican, ‘Repent and believe in the Gospel.’ We must not remain silent as another flock in the Church is burdened with a corrupt hireling for a shepherd.”

