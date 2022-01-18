COVID jab mandates are a punishment ‘for our cowardice’ in fighting abortion: Pro-life activist

John Pacheco says the destruction and exploitation of humans inflicted through, for example, abortion, has set the stage for violation of our bodies during COVID.

(LifeSiteNews) — According to a Canadian pro-life activist, the violation of bodily dignity and freedom by COVID measures is the result of a dehumanization in the making for decades, something that we have not done enough to combat.

John Pacheco, host of the new “Joan Up!” Catholic commentary program, said in a January 9 presentation that, well before the onset of COVID, instead of treating the human body as something “holy and of intrinsic value,” we’ve “bought into the lie that our bodies” are “only property to be sold, used, manipulated or even destroyed.”

We have permitted the violation of bodily integrity for the unborn and other helpless human beings, “so now God has permitted us to experience the consequences of this cowardice and this capitulation,” he said.

The devaluing, exploitation, abuse, and even destruction of human beings has manifested in “pornography, fornication, divorce, abortion, contraception, in vitro fertilization, and euthanasia,” said Pacheco.

“All of these involve, at a fundamental level, a dehumanization of the human person, so that we consider ourselves merely chattels, property of disordered human will. We can be bought and sold for a price,” he continued.

“The important point is that we’ve accepted the lie that we are for sale. And more importantly, we told the rich and powerful of the world that we’re for sale.”

In contradiction, Christianity teaches that the human body is “holy and of intrinsic value,” and is even considered “so valuable to God that he has promised to raise it from the dead on the last day.”

Pacheco quoted St. Paul: “Do you not know that your bodies are temples of the Holy Spirit? Who is in you, whom you have received from God? You are not your own. You were bought for at a price. Therefore, honor God with your bodies.”

“If your body is a temple of the Holy Spirit, then who is the priest of this temple?” Pacheco asks. “The answer is you are.”

The pro-life activist asserted that as “priests” of our own bodies, we are the “principal steward[s]” of our bodies.

What Pacheco refers to as the COVID “health cult” has sought “to replace the Holy Spirit with the unholy state” and replace our stewardship over our bodies with that of “the politicians, the media and Big Pharma,” he stated.

“They want to be the priest over your body and offer your body as a sacrifice to their greed and worship of money, power and control,” Pacheco said in reference to the push by all three entities for COVID “vaccination.”

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: STOP Medical Discrimination at the Ronald McDonald House! Show Petition Text 14705 have signed the petition. Let's get to 15000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Tell the Ronald McDonald House in British Columbia (BC) and Yukon to stop discriminating against families who do not wish to get the experimental COVID-19 vaccine! It seems incredible -- like one of those click-bait headlines you see every day on shady websites.



But this is 100% real, and represents a terrifying new reality that families with sick children are facing without any rational or logical justification.



That's why we're asking you to SIGN and SHARE this crucial petition asking the Ronald McDonald House Charities leadership to STOP discriminating against the unvaccinated family members of sick children who need their support.



The Canadian Ronald McDonald House BC and Yukon, which provides housing for the families of sick children who are being treated in nearby hospitals, has sent letters to families ordering them to submit to the experimental COVID shots or to vacate the premises -- regardless of their children's needs.



On the organization's website, the Ronald McDonald House plainly states the following: "All guests and visitors to the House must show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19. These measures in addition to an abundance of sanitizer and kindness will help us ensure the safety of everyone at the House."



But, of course, none of the measures suggested by the Ronald McDonald House, much less the COVID-19 vaccine, have been successful in stopping or even slowing the virus' transmission or reducing infection rates.



And with Pfizer's own CEO admitting just this week that the two COVID shots are not effective at preventing infection, it remains unclear what, exactly, the Ronald McDonald House means by "full vaccination."



Regardless, denying families housing during their child's hospital stay -- which is the primary mission of the Ronald McDonald House -- is not only a misguided discriminatory practice, it's stunningly cruel, and it must not continue going forward.



So please take a minute to SIGN and SHARE this important petition calling on Ronald McDonald House British Columbia and Yukon to stop discriminating against families based on their vaccination status.



These families need to focus on supporting their loved ones through very difficult medical situations and procedures, not get caught up the maddening politics of the COVID vaccine.



Whereas the Ronald McDonald Houses have historically been a refuge for needy families, they have now tragically succumbed to the mass formation psychosis over COVID taking Canada and the world by storm, and have decided to join in the unconscionable mass targeting of the unvaccinated to virtue-signal their way through these unprecedented times.



This is unacceptable -- particularly from an organization like the Ronald McDonald House -- and it must stop.



Thank you! FOR MORE INFORMATION:



'Canadian-based Ronald McDonald House evicts unvaccinated family of 4-yr-old with cancer': https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/canadian-based-ronald-mcdonald-house-evicts-unvaccinated-family-of-4-yr-old-with-cancer/



'Pfizer CEO backtracks on jab effectiveness, admits two shots offer ‘very limited protection’': https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/pfizer-ceo-claimed-covid-jabs-were-100-effective-now-says-2-shots-offer-very-limited-protection-if-any/ Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Pacheco believes that allowing other human beings to be used, violated, and even killed is what set the precedent for current abuse of human bodies under the pretext of COVID.

“Now, you might say to yourself, ‘Well, hold on. I never gave up my freedom for them to take away the autonomy of my body’,” he said.

“‘And my answer to you is this: Oh, but you did, my friend. You did. When you bowed your head in compliance to the idea that an unborn child can be crushed in its mother’s womb or turned your face away when grandpa’s plug was being pulled or consumed porn like it was beer, you basically said to them that the human body is property to be disposed of and manipulated by someone else.”

Pacheco continued, asserting that if human bodies “can be so easily controlled by another person, even to the point of destruction,” then a “violation” of the “stewardship” of our bodies “is not a big deal either, is it?”

“That explains, by the way, why 80 to 90 percent of your family and friends don’t give a care that your basic human rights are being taken away. They’ve learned, and we’ve taught them, that the individual stewardship of the body isn’t really all that important,” he asserted.

He added: “At best, this fundamental breach of your priesthood for them is a minor violation, which has yet to be sacrificed on the altar of the common good.”

“So understand clearly, to the extent you permitted the attacks on human life and the body in the past is the extent to which your freedom, your conscience and your body are now under attack.”

“The sad reality is that we are now living the consequences of not upholding this truth for all of God’s children. We deemed some life disposable and other life subject to manipulation.”

But, said Pacheco, human dignity is “invaluable and inalienable… Either it applies to all human beings or it applies to none. We can’t pick and choose which humans are exempt and which are not.”

He maintains that we are “powerless to stop” the encroachment on, and even destruction of, our bodies by “Big Pharma, Big Tech,” and “Big State” “until we turn back to God and acknowledge the truth and dignity of every single human person.”

“You want your freedoms back? Then become the priest of the temple that God ordained you to be, and more importantly, teach others to respect the temple and the priesthood of every human person.”

Many have already been making the case legally that COVID mandates infringe upon bodily autonomy. Four students recently sued Seneca College in Canada for violating their “rights of conscience, bodily autonomy,” and “privacy.”

COVID shot mandates have also persisted across the world despite mounting documentation of the dangers of the COVID mRNA jabs.

Some COVID injection critics, such as Dr. Steve Kirsch, have estimated that the death rates of the vaccines are up to 40 times higher than what is being reported on the U.S. government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).

As of November 19, 2021 some 664,744 reports of adverse events after COVID-19 vaccination in the United States alone have been made to VAERS ; these include 8,898 deaths and 41,501 hospitalizations. When the scope is expanded to include non-domestic VAERS reports, there have been 913,266 total reported adverse events, including 19,249 deaths and 97,561 hospitalizations as of mid-November.

John Pacheco oversees the Saint Joan of Arc Community website for Christians opposed to COVID jab mandates.

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.

Share











