‘Incredible’: Matt Walsh’s ‘What Is a Woman?’ hits 110 million views on Twitter 

Everyone is watching 'the movie they really don’t want you to see.'

(LifeSiteNews) — After a chaotic day and a half of suppression and free speech victories, the groundbreaking What Is a Woman? documentary has reached over 110 million views on Twitter. Numbers will continue to rise as the Daily Wire has left the film free to view on the platform over the weekend.

Matt Walsh, Daily Wire podcaster and star of the film, shared on Saturday morning that in addition to 110 million views, the movie had “120 thousand retweets,” figures he described as “incredible.”

110 million views and a 120 thousand retweets. Incredible. https://t.co/aVMEwFHCro — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 3, 2023

Early this morning, the Nashville-based Daily Wire announced that “the movie they really don’t want you to see” had “officially hit 100 million views on Twitter.”

The milestone came hours after Daily Wire’s Friday night update, which shared that the film had “amassed over 78 million views” in just 24 hours. With this number, the outlet “decided to leave it up the rest of the weekend, so the sky’s the limit.”

Update: After 24 hours, #WhatIsAWoman has amassed over 78 million views! We’ve decided to leave it up the rest of the weekend, so the sky’s the limit! 🚀 https://t.co/uwS07jl1OR — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) June 3, 2023

The rapid spread of the documentary followed Walsh’s cinematic expose of gender ideology being suppressed by Twitter executives, a decision which, according to owner Elon Musk, was “a mistake.” The temporary censorship occured after the Daily Wire reached an agreement with the platform to stream the film for free in honor of its one-year anniversary. Twitter reportedly backed out of the deal due to certain scenes which featured characters “misgendering” others.

Musk later resolved the issue and promoted the film on his own Twitter page, criticizing child mutilation and saying that “every parent should watch” the documentary. That post is now a “pinned Tweet” on his account.

READ: Fewer US corporations adopted rainbow themed logos for ‘Pride Month’ this year: Why is that?

— Article continues below Petition — Join the boycott of Target: Stop selling 'pride' swimwear for 'trans kids' and LGBT onesies for babies Show Petition Text 30573 have signed the petition. Let's get to 35000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition The LGBT ideology has captured corporations around the world — and now Target is taking it to the next level by selling 'pride' propaganda to children, including transgender swimwear for kids. Join our boycott of Target to make sure this retail giant is given the same treatment as Bud Light! SIGN: We are boycotting Target for spreading LGBT propaganda among children Target Corporation has already signalled that it's nervous about how consumers are reacting to their 'pride' propaganda for children, moving displays to the back in certain outlets, so now is the time to ramp up the pressure on this deviant company that would use children to advertise the sexual proclivities of the LGBT lobby. Incredibly, one of the products for little girls is a swimsuit that can be used to "tuck" male genitalia, with the tag stating it is "tuck-friendly" and has "extra crotch coverage." We must gather people far and wide to join this boycott and teach corporate America another lesson in decency after the Bud Light debacle: you don't Target children for sexualization and gender-confusion. SIGN: Stop trying to sexualize children Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Walsh pointed out today that while “the film has been seen by millions of people…only six movie critics have dared to review it. And none of them are from major mainstream publications.”

The film has been seen by millions of people but still only six movie critics have dared to review it. And none of them are from major mainstream publications. pic.twitter.com/Opv2Tt6H6v — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 3, 2023

The reviews he mentions are posted on Rotten Tomatoes, a website designed to inform the public about the quality of movies and TV shows based on written reviews and audience ratings. All are dated in the summer of 2022, when the documentary was first released, but no new reviews have been added since its overwhelming viewing in the past two days.

According to the website, more than 60% of the film’s few reviews are positive, giving it an 83% quality rating. Based on more than 5,000 audience ratings, the average was 4.8 out of 5, leaving the documentary with a 96% quality rating from viewers.

READ: How to recognize the LGBT handbook going into ‘Pride Month’ this June

Share











