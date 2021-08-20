Independent Canadian MP blasts Trudeau’s COVID-19 jab mandate as a ‘criminal’ election ploy

'It’s clear that the Liberals will say or do anything to win a few votes,' Derek Sloan told LifeSiteNews.

CANADA (LifeSiteNews) – Independent Canadian MP Derek Sloan has called Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s politicization of COVID-19 vaccines as a “criminal” election ploy.

“It’s clear that the Liberals will say or do anything to win a few votes and Justin Trudeau just a few months ago called vaccine passports a divisive issue. It is clear that they are willing to turn on a dime to anything, to gain them power,” Sloan told LifeSiteNews.

Sloan’s remarks were a direct rebuke to a recent COVID-19 jab mandate announced last week by the federal government under Trudeau.

Last Friday, Canada’s Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said the government of Canada will require employees in the federally regulated “air, rail and marine transportation sectors” as well as all civil servants to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Alghabra also noted all domestic travelers by air, boat, or rail would not be able to travel without being jabbed.

The COVID-19 jab mandate was made only days before Trudeau called a federal election. Canadians go to the polls on September 20 of this year.

Trudeau recently said there would be “consequences” for federally employed public servants who choose to not get COVID-19 jabs.

Sloan told LifeSiteNews that mandating COVID-19 vaccines is “an egregious assault on people’s bodily autonomy.”

“It goes against the principles of the Nuremberg code, which requires you know informed consent on every level without any coercion or that type of thing, and it’s wrong, it’s simply wrong, and it’s not required by the health necessities of our nation,” Sloan told LifeSiteNews.

“We are not seeing a dramatic increase in deaths or hospital usage or anything like this, there are many other treatments for COVID that seem to work very well that are not available to Canadians, but easily could be. It’s a shame, it’s basically criminal.”

In a video posted to his Facebook page on Tuesday, Sloan said it was an “absolute disgrace” that Trudeau is going to try and mandate COVID-19 jabs for civil workers and for domestic travel.

“This is extraordinarily unacceptable from our prime minister,” said Sloan in the video.

“Someone has, must have the right to say yes or no. But it shouldn’t be purchased at a price. They shouldn’t have to say yes, but only because they’re going to lose their job if they say no, they shouldn’t say yes, but only because they’ve had their arm twisted so far, they want to say yes. This is not in any way informed consent. This is wrong.”

Sloan mentioned in his video that there is “no medical reason why we need to force every man, woman, and child to be vaccinated.”

“It is wrong to force people to take medical treatments that they don’t want to, it is wrong to force them to lose their job if they don’t do it. And there is no there’s no true rationale for preventing people from flying on airplanes if they’re not vaccinated. If you believe the vaccine works as well as they say it does, and there are good arguments to suggest that maybe it doesn’t. If it does, then those people who are vaccinated are basically protected,” said Sloan.

Canada’s 48-year-old Leader of the Opposition and Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) Erin O’Toole said that he backs mandating vaccination for domestic travelers by air, rail, or sea. However, O’Toole did say if elected he would allow the unvaccinated to submit to rapid tests.

O’Toole booted Sloan booted from the CPC in January.

In his video, Sloan said he is “disgusted to see Justin Trudeau use this as an election tactic,” but is also “disgusted to see the other parties not pushing back against this.”

Constitutional groups have blasted Trudeau’s travel and work COVID-19 jab mandate, likening them to what a “totalitarian society looks like.”

“This is what a totalitarian society looks like, restriction of information (Bill C-36 for example), restrictions on the right to travel and cross-regional boundaries, and segregation and persecution of dissenters,” Interim President and lawyer for the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) Lisa Bildy told LifeSiteNews.

The Canadian Constitution Foundation (CCF) has also come out against vaccine passports and mandates, saying the requirement “crosses a bright line.”

“Canadians should not have to demonstrate their vaccination status to travel to see their family members. The policy is unjustified in light of Canada’s rates of vaccination, one of the highest in the world. It creates the absurdity that Canadians will be subject to more stringent requirements to travel from Calgary to Vancouver than from Toronto to Paris,” says the CCF.

Sloan currently serves as the MP for the Ontario riding of Hastings–Lennox–Addington. Since becoming an Independent MP, he has come out strongly against COVID-19 lockdowns, vaccine mandates, and government overreach. He has also repeatedly stated without fear his pro-life and family views.

Rumors are swirling that Sloan will be running as an independent MP in Alberta for the 2021 election. Sloan had earlier started a new “explicitly pro-life” federal political party in Canada to take the country “back.”

Sloan’s new party is rumored to be called the True North Party of Canada. However, it did not receive approval from Elections Canada before the election was called, a source confirmed with LifeSiteNews.

People’s Party of Canada (PPC) leader Maxime Bernier has publicly stated he will not take a COVID-19 vaccine. Bernier is the only federal party leader who has come out strongly against mandatory vaccination and vaccine passports.

We are the only party that puts your rights and freedoms front and centre.#VotePPC pic.twitter.com/zis8F3ZiaS — Maxime Bernier (@MaximeBernier) August 16, 2021

Health Canada has authorized four COVID-19 vaccines for adults, all with connections to cells derived from aborted babies. All four have also been associated with severe side effects such as blood clots, rashes, miscarriages, and even heart attacks in young healthy men.

Contact information for respectful feedback:

Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau

Office of the Prime Minister

80 Wellington Street

Ottawa, ON K1A 0A2

Fax: 613-941-6900

Use online contact form here.

To contact your member of parliament (MP), click here.

Conservative Party of Canada – Leader Erin O’Toole

1-866-808-8407

1720-130 Albert St.

Ottawa, Ontario K1P 5G4

https://www.conservative.ca/contact

People’s Party of Canada – Leader Maxime Bernier

PPC Headquarters

15 Boulevard Montclair

PO Box 30019 BP Montclair

Gatineau (QC) Canada J8Y 2E2

Phone: 819 205-2648

Email: [email protected]

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.

