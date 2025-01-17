Independent media barred from WEF-linked Mark Carney’s Liberal leadership announcement

Video footage shows multiple independent journalists being barred from attending a press conference at which World Economic Forum-linked banker Mark Carney announced his candidacy for Liberal Party of Canada leader.

EDMONTON, Alberta (LifeSiteNews) –– No less than four journalists from independent media were forcefully barred from attending Mark Carney’s press conference on Thursday, which saw the former central banker announce he is vying for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s job as prime minister and Liberal leader.

Carney, who has worked closely with the World Economic Forum in addition to serving in top roles as a central banker in both England and Canada, announced his bid to become leader of the Liberal Party on Thursday in Edmonton, Alberta, his hometown. If he wins, he will automatically become prime minister despite never having been elected by the public.

Before the press conference, however, social media went abuzz with reports that journalists from popular independent media sites were barred from entering the venue despite registering to attend the event. Some of the reporters barred are accredited members of the media with the Alberta Legislature press gallery.

BREAKING: The Mark Carney campaign has blockaded access to journalists after we showed them the invitation we received last night. We’re now locked in the foyer, and some guy just exclaimed that they called the police on 7 journalists who are extremely confused. pic.twitter.com/mFDFPpbDip — Keean Bexte (@TheRealKeean) January 16, 2025

Among those barred was a reporter from True North, a reporter from the Western Standard, reporter Keean Bexte, who operates the popular Counter Signal news outlet, as well as freelancer Mocha Bezirgan.

Bexte, who posted videos of the incident on X, told the public, “Mark Carney campaign has blockaded access to journalists after we showed them the invitation we received last night. We’re now locked in the foyer, and some guy just exclaimed that they called the police on 7 journalists who are extremely confused.”

“This is unbelievable behavior from the thugs working for Mark Carney,” wrote Bexte alongside video footage of him being told by police that he was “trespassing” and had to leave.

WATCH: This is unbelievable behavior from the thugs working for Mark Carney. pic.twitter.com/Y7sRGoxeLP — Keean Bexte (@TheRealKeean) January 16, 2025

At Carney’s launch was Liberal MP George Chahal, who in the 2021 federal election made headlines as a “porch pirate” after being caught swiping his Conservative opponent’s flyers from someone’s porch during the campaign.

While Carney only formally announced his candidacy this week, rumors began to swirl last October that he may replace Trudeau sooner than later after Carney had hinted he would be interested in the job.

In addition to being linked to the WEF, the group behind the now-infamous “Great Reset” agenda, Carney is also pro-abortion and also has a history of promoting the LGBT agenda.

Carney also has a history of supporting the carbon tax, and even criticized Trudeau when he exempted home heating oil from the tax.

