India bishops elect first president from lowest caste, demand repeal of state anti-conversion laws

Cardinal Anthony Poola is the first Dalit ('untouchable') to lead the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India.

BANGALORE, India (LifeSiteNews) — India’s Catholic bishops have elected its first president from the lowest caste and demanded the repeal of state anti-conversion laws.

On February 10, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India elected Cardinal Anthony Poola, metropolitan archbishop of Hyderabad, India, as its new president. He is the first Dalit to lead Indian bishops.

In a statement issued at the conclusion of the meeting, the bishops also called for the repeal of anti-conversion laws enacted in several Indian states, asserting that such legislation violates constitutional guarantees of religious freedom and has led to false arrests of Christians.

“Innocent people face arrest due to false allegations of forced conversion,” the bishops said, demanding “the repeal of all legislation undermining religious freedom and privacy.”

The election took place during the CBCI’s General Body Meeting, held from February 4 to 10. Dalits, whose name means “untouchables,” have historically been regarded as the lowest degree within India’s caste system, traditionally relegated to humble labors. Despite constitutional protection, caste discrimination remains deeply rooted in Indian society. Furthermore, most Indian Catholics are from Dalit origins.

In his first message as CBCI president, Poola thanked God “for the confidence” of his “brother bishops” and “the people of God for their prayer, goodwill, and confidence in my leadership.” He said he accepted the role “with humility” and committed himself to working “for the unity of the Churches in India, the unity of Christians, and a deeper unity with the people of our nation.” In a time “marked by division, violence, and growing social tensions,” he said, the Church “is called to be a sign of reconciliation, dialogue, and hope.”

The bishops’ concluding statement emphasized their concern that constitutional rights are under threat. “At a time when freedom and human rights are increasingly disregarded, we reaffirm our faith in the constitution of India,” they said, citing the country’s self-description as “a sovereign socialist secular democratic republic” committed to justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity.

Article 25 of the Indian Constitution guarantees that “all persons are equally entitled to freedom of conscience and the right to freely profess, practice, and propagate religion.”

Several Indian states have recently adopted anti-conversion laws that require government approval to change one’s religion and impose penalties—including imprisonment—on anyone accused of facilitating conversions through alleged force, fraud, and even inducement.

Hindu nationalist groups often accuse Christians of deceptive conversion practices, allegations Christians reject. Critics say arrests are frequently made without due process. Vigilante groups have also raided prayer meetings and church gatherings, and in some cases, Christians have been forced to perform Hindu rituals.

Created a cardinal by Pope Francis in 2022—the first Dalit and the first Telugu to receive the red hat—Poola has become a symbol in a Church where most faithful in India come from lower castes. His ministry remains focused on education and upward social mobility, especially for poor children, whom he personally helps place in schools and supports through scholarships.

