India develops COVID treatment kit for less than $3 per person with ‘miraculous’ ivermectin

LifeSiteNews is facing increasing censorship. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

INDIA, January 18, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — While the United States continues its aggressive military roll-out of novel, expensive and dangerous pharmaceutical vaccines, India has developed a “miraculously” effective and safe COVID-19 treatment kit which costs merely $2.65 per person and has helped put the nation’s case and fatality rates in “steep decline.”

Last month, several medical experts testified before the U.S. Senate Homeland Security Committee in favor of authorizing ivermectin for early treatment of the novel coronavirus. Among them, Dr. Pierre Kory, founding member of Front Line Covid-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC), explained that ivermectin, a Nobel Prize–winning anti-parasitic agent, “basically obliterates transmission of this virus,” with “miraculous effectiveness.”

Ivermectin has been the subject of dozens of studies and anecdotal success stories since it was found to reduce COVID-19 in a laboratory last June.

“I've been treating COVID pretty much every single day since the onset,” Kory said. “When I say ‘miracle’ I do not use that term lightly…that is a scientific recommendation based on mountains of data that has emerged in the last three months.”

FLCCC has developed a treatment regimen incorporating ivermectin, which the group claims has led to up to 83% lower-than-average COVID-19 death rates in hospitals that have applied it.

However, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has refused emergency authorization of ivermectin to treat coronavirus, stating for months that “[m]ore testing is needed.”

In contrast, on the other side of the world, India has embraced the treatment protocol specified by Dr. Kory and his colleagues and is now manufacturing this product under the brand name “Ziverdo Kit” and it only costs approximately $2.65 per person.

While the World is on a vaccine frenzy, the Indian Government is distributing a home Covid Kit with Zinc, Doxycycline and Ivermectin. The cost $2.65 per person. pic.twitter.com/CphhwO8pXE — Sam Bardo (@SamBardo1) December 16, 2020

Though the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) recommends no treatment for those suffering from SARS-COV-2 “unless the patient is hospitalized and requires oxygen,” in India, they began treating coronavirus patients early, including the use of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ).

Dr. Makarand Paranjpe and his wife, both 77 year-old Indian physicians, fully recovered from the COVID-19 virus using early treatment last November, TrialSiteNews (TSN) reports. She used hydroxychloroquine, and he took ivermectin.

“Without any treatment, we know that the virus enters the cells and replicates there,” Paranjpe said. “They can create disease that gets much more severe.” Stopping such replication as early as possible is the simple function of these inexpensive and safe treatments.

Last March, as debates raged in the U.S. over the merits of HCQ, following President Trump’s endorsement of the drug, India had already recommended it in its national guidelines affirming it “should be used as early in the disease course as possible…and should be avoided in patients with severe disease.”

Following the June discovery of ivermectin’s efficacy in treating the virus, along with significant subsequent testing, the largest state in their nation, Uttar Pradesh (UP) (pop. 230 million), announced in August that it was replacing their HCQ protocol with ivermectin for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19.

— Article continues below Petition —

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

“By the end of 2020, Uttar Pradesh — which distributed free ivermectin for home care — had the second-lowest fatality rate in India at 0.26 per 100,000 residents in December. Only the state of Bihar, with 128 million residents, was lower, and it, too, recommends ivermectin,” writes Mary Beth Pfeiffer of TSN.

By further comparison, utilizing early treatment with HCQ and ivermectin, the densely populated India, which has four times the population of the U.S., has less than half of the coronavirus related deaths. “And India isn’t just beating the poorly performing U.S. In all, 98 nations have higher death rates than India,” Pfeiffer writes.

Dr. Anil K. Chaurasia, a physician in UP, affirmed that starting in mid-September, “a clear decline in COVID cases and fatalities in India was noticeable … [and the] “steep decline in cases and fatalities is still continuing.”

The same results hold for neighboring Bangladesh, one of the most densely populated nations in the world, where doctors also utilize an ivermectin home care therapy, and they have an even lower fatality rate, ranking 128thin the world.

Kory cited similar results in Peru, Argentina, Brazil and several other South American countries demonstrating the effectiveness of ivermectin.

For example, in his written testimony to the senate committee, he related that in Peru, “the peak in deaths occurred at the time of distribution” of ivermectin, which the country approved for COVID-19 treatment in late spring. Every Peruvian state witnessed “rapid and sustained reduction in both case counts and death rates in patients” as ivermectin circulated, he wrote.

In the face of such new and broad evidence, however, the FDA and NIH have nonetheless remained unwavering in their rejection of ivermectin as a tool to combat coronavirus, and instead have maintained a central focus on vaccines.

And while HCQ and ivermectin have been around for many decades, and are known to be quite safe, serious concerns remain regarding these COVID-19 vaccines which have been rushed through the process of development, testing, approval, and now distribution, with a new “messenger RNA” technology, no industry-standard animal trials, nor any sufficient studies on long-term effects.

These concerns include “allergic” and “potentially fatal reactions,” as well as concerns about the potential impact on fertility.

The FDA even drew up a document this fall listing the possible side-effects from a COVID-19 vaccine, including strokes, encephalitis, auto-immune disease, birth defects, Kawasaki disease, and death.

Present reports reveal that hundreds of individuals injected with these vaccines have been admitted to the hospital, and at least two have died.

Though these U.S. regulatory agencies maintain “[m]ore testing is needed,” before approving ivermectin, Pfeiffer observes, “[m]ore information is always better. But at what point, in a pandemic, is there enough?”

Kory forcefully asserted to the senate, “the amount of evidence that I have presented far exceed[s] the level required for a compassionate use authorization as defined by the FDA.”

Ivermectin “needs to be immediately adopted systematically nationally and globally, period,” he insisted.

“You can use this medication in just about any condition,” he said. “It is safe, inexpensive, [and] widely available.”

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.

RELATED

Medical experts tout new govt-blacklisted ‘miracle drug’ to treat COVID

Canadian doctor: Smear against Hydroxychloroquine drug in stopping COVID ‘needs to stop’

How a false hydroxychloroquine narrative was created, and more

Former Pfizer VP: ‘No need for vaccines,’ ‘the pandemic is effectively over’

Research scientist warns coronavirus vaccines have ‘terrible safety record’ historically