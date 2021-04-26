Indian actor turned ‘health ambassador’ dies of heart attack 2 days after COVID vaccine

INDIA, April 26, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Vivekh, an Indian actor and health ambassador for the Indian state of Tamil Nadu, died two days after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine dose earlier this month.

The well-known actor and comedian was admitted to a local hospital on April 16 for cardiac arrest after being vaccinated with Covaxin, an Indian coronavirus vaccine, the day prior. The 59-year-old was brought to the hospital unconscious and underwent a coronary angiogram and angioplasty before his death the following morning, GreatGameIndia reported.

The hospital said that Vivekh suffered acute coronary syndrome with cardiogenic shock and 100% blockage of a blood vessel.

The actor had taken his first dose of Covaxin on Thursday at a televised event with the health secretary of Tamil Nadu to encourage vaccination. Covaxin is still being tested in clinical trials and may result in “serious and unexpected side effects,” according to the fact sheet for the jab.

Vivekh had been designated health ambassador for the Tamil Nadu to help convince people in the region to take coronavirus vaccines and abide by government health guidelines.

Vivekh’s death is latest cardiac-related fatality after COVID-19 vaccination reported in India in recent weeks. Last month, an analysis of 79 Indians who died after a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine found that around half suffered strokes or heart attacks.

“Of those who have died more than 50% had heart attacks and brain strokes,” Dr. N. K. Arora, a member of the National Task Force on COVID-19, said. “Out of those who were hospitalized and who recovered about 20%, too, had heart attack and brain stroke.”

Similar incidents of post-vaccination deaths have been reported in the U.S., like that of a healthy, Florida obstetrician who died of a rare blood disorder three weeks after his second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The Federal Drug Administration has since linked multiple coronavirus jabs to serious blood clotting issues.

The global rollout of COVID-19 vaccines has been plagued by reports of thousands of suspicious fatalities. No COVID-19 vaccine authorized for emergency use in the United States has been proven to stop viral transmission, and virtually all healthy people who contract the virus survive, especially with certain treatment regimens.

RELATED:

Nurse collapses on live TV after receiving COVID-19 vaccine

10,000+ deaths after COVID shots reported by U.S., European agencies