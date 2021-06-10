Indian Bar Association serves legal notice to chief WHO scientist for misinformation on ivermectin

June 8, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — On May 25, the Indian Bar Association served a legal notice to Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, a Chief Scientist for the World Health Organization (WHO), relating to the harm she allegedly caused the people of India by campaigning against the use of ivermectin.

A legal notice is a formal document informing a person of the grievances laid against him or her, outlining the potentially forthcoming legal action, and giving the person an opportunity to rectify the conflict before it goes to court.

The Indian Bar Association, a non-profit, non-governmental association constituted by many legal professionals in India, accused Swaminathan of “[r]unning a disinformation campaign against Ivermectin by deliberate suppression of effectiveness of drug Ivermectin as prophylaxis and for treatment of COVID-19, despite the existence of large amounts of clinical data compiled and presented by esteemed, highly qualified, experienced medical doctors and scientists.”

Additionally, Swaminathan was accused of “[i]ssuing statements in social media and mainstream media, thereby influencing the public against the use of Ivermectin and attacking the credibility of acclaimed bodies/institutes like ICMR and AIIMS, Delhi, which have included ‘Ivermectin’ in the ‘National Guidelines for COVID-19 management.’”

The notice listed eight elements in particular, including not just Swaminathan’s statements against the use of ivermectin, but also the “extensive studies and trials that prove effectiveness of Ivermectin in treatment of COVID-19,” and the cases in the U.S. where infected and critically ill seniors successfully recovered after the use of this medicine. The notice quoted several recovered patients witnessing to their successful use of ivermectin.

In Buffalo, New York, the courts had ordered the hospitals to administer Ivermectin to an elderly woman, the legal notice pointed out. Her family’s response was:

“While she was on the ventilator, we prayed for Mom. We prayed to God, and the answer that came back to us was Ivermectin,” the daughter said. “My brother was doing some research on his own and came up with the information about Ivermectin. Nothing else was helping our mother. We read that Ivermectin was helping other people and had no dangerous side effects. We decided we had to try it.” The daughter said her mother made “a complete turnaround” within days of her first doses of Ivermectin.

Ivermectin, as explained by the Front Line Covid-19 Critical Care Alliance, “is a well-known, FDA-approved anti-parasite drug that has been used successfully for more than four decades” to treat parasitic diseases. “It is on the WHO’s list of essential medicines … and has won the Nobel prize for its global and historic impacts in eradicating endemic parasitic infections in many parts of the world.”

The 51-page legal notice goes into detail regarding Swaminathan’s position on Ivermectin in the face of strong evidence to the contrary, the “falling standards of the World Health Organization,” and the “commendable work by select courageous medical doctors who have lived up to their Hippocratic Oath.”

Dr. Swaminathan has spoken out publicly against the use of Ivermectin in the fight against the coronavirus. In one Twitter post (which has since been removed), for example, Swaminathan commented: “Safety and efficacy are important when using any drug for a new indication. [The WHO] recommends against the use of ivermectin for [COVID-19] except within clinical trials.”

Just before her tweet, the government of the Indian state of Goa decided to administer Ivermectin to all citizens over 18 years of age, whether or not they tested positive for COVID-19.

Defending this decision, Goa Joint Secretary (Health) Vikas Gaunekar stated, “Various studies conducted in different countries have shown that the medicine [Ivermectin] has a positive effect on prevention and treatment/cure of patients.”

He continued, calling out the WHO, “There are some reports which have found that the analysis by WHO on this medicine is flawed and that the mortality rate is actually much lower if the said medicine is used for early treatment as well as prophylaxis.”

Gaunekar also referred to the website www.ivmmeta.com which tracks in real-time the effects of Ivermectin as an early treatment for the coronavirus. The site reports high success rates with the use of this drug.

The use of ivermectin is being promoted by a number of organizations and governments because of its success rate in treating COVID.

The Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC) is also promoting the use of ivermectin to fight the virus. In a statement released on May 12, 2021, the alliance wrote, “Awareness of ivermectin’s efficacy and its adoption by physicians worldwide to successfully treat COVID-19 have grown exponentially over the past several months.”

“Oddly, however, even as the clinical trials data and successful ivermectin treatment experiences continue to mount, so too have the criticisms and outright recommendations against the use of ivermectin by the vast majority, though not all, of public health agencies (PHA), concentrated largely in North America and Europe.”

The FLCCC strongly criticized the WHO’s position against ivermectin as both inaccurate and limited: “We must emphasize this critical fact: If the WHO had more accurately assessed the quality of evidence as ‘moderate certainty,’ consistent with the multiple independent research teams above, ivermectin would instead become the standard of care worldwide, similar to what occurred after the dexamethasone evidence finding decreased mortality was graded as moderate quality, which then led to its immediate global adoption in the treatment of moderate to severe COVID-19 in July of 2020.”

In the summer of 2020, Mexico City embarked on a similar journey as Goa insofar as they also administered ivermectin against the WHO’s recommendations and witnessed a drastic decrease in both hospitalizations and deaths.