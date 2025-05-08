Indian professor arrested for coercing student into chemical abortion that led to her death

A professor at the Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University in India has been arrested after forcing a student he impregnated to have an abortion.

(Live Action) — 4/28/25: TimesNowNews.com reports that the student has died from excessive blood loss:

While the police were searching for the doctor who performed the surgery on the girl, the deceased succumbed to her injury and died at Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital. After her death, the police have added murder charges to the existing ones against Rajesh Kumar, said the police.

According to DT Next, 45-year-old Rajesh Kumar has been an assistant professor since 2017, and was arrested earlier this month after the 23-year-old student he was having an affair with experienced severe complications from a chemical abortion, and doctors alerted police.

The student said he forced her to have the abortion, which went terribly wrong. While details of the complications she has suffered are not clear, she remains hospitalized at Rajiv Gandhi Govt General Hospital, where she had been transferred after undergoing the abortion at a private hospital.

The abortion pill regimen has known risks, despite assurances from the abortion industry of its safety. One study from Gynuity, a pro-abortion research institute, found that six percent (6%) of women who underwent chemical abortions needed to receive care at an emergency room or urgent care facility — and that is likely a low estimate, as women are frequently encouraged by abortionists to lie and say they had a natural miscarriage if seeking emergency help.

Chemical abortions have been found to be four times more dangerous than surgical abortions, and women have reported that they were unprepared for the intensity of the pain. Women seeking abortions are often told to expect cramps and bleeding similar to a heavy period; in reality, many have severe pain and shocking amounts of blood loss. Known complications include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, and headaches, and in rare cases, death — most often from undiagnosed infections/sepsis or undiagnosed extrauterine (ectopic) pregnancies.

Kumar had gotten married earlier this April, despite having been in a relationship with the student for over a year. He reportedly forced the student to undergo the abortion because he did not want his wife to find out about their affair.

He has been charged with causing a miscarriage without the woman’s consent, sexual intercourse by a person in authority, and concealing the existence of his previous marriage from the person he was marrying. Police are also investigating the private hospital for committing an illegal abortion.

