Indiana abortion facility shuts down, abandons legal challenge to state’s pro-life law

Whole Woman's Health Alliance was the only abortion center in South Bend, Indiana.

SOUTH BEND, Indiana (LifeSiteNews) — An abortion facility in South Bend, Indiana, has shut its doors after backing out of an ongoing lawsuit challenging the state’s near-total ban on killing the unborn.

The center, a branch of the Whole Women’s Health Alliance (WWHA), made the announcement on Monday, months after an initial closing and subsequent reopening due to pending litigation.

The organization had previously joined forces with other pro-abortion groups, including Planned Parenthood, to appeal a post-Roe law that would ban most abortions in the state. Due to legal uncertainties amid the lawsuit, the South Bend facility decided to shut its doors instead of continuing to be a part of the litigation.

“Great news for Indiana!” Right to Life Northeast Indiana celebrated on Twitter.

Great News for Indiana! https://t.co/AcVFjNixdr — Right to Life of Northeast Indiana (@IchooselifeFW) June 6, 2023



Republican Rep. Rudy Yakym also reacted to the news on social media, saying that it was “a great day for life in Indiana!”

A great day for life in Indiana! https://t.co/GHRX9SoVu2 — Congressman Rudy Yakym (@RepRudyYakym) June 7, 2023



The facility opened less than a decade ago, according to WWHA president Amy Hagstrom Miller. She also stated in a press release that “over 1,100 patients” were given abortion pills while surgical abortions were halted in recent months.

Following the overturning of Roe v. Wade, Indiana enacted a law banning abortion throughout pregnancy with certain exceptions, after having amended it to hone in on restrictions. After amendments, the final version of the law limited abortions due to rape or incest to 10 weeks’ gestation and 20 weeks for “lethal fetal anomalies.”

While recognizing the tragedy of allowing any child to be murdered in the womb, pro-life advocates estimate that the law will stop roughly 95 percent of Indiana’s abortions.

The South Bend facility announced in October 2022 that it would reopen as the state supreme court granted a temporary injunction on the law, allowing abortion centers to continue killing the unborn. Arguments for the case were heard in January 2023, and a final ruling remains pending.

Following the resolution of the ongoing injunction case, the implemented law would penalize violators with up to six years in prison, up to $10,000 in fines, and revoked medical licenses.

In April, LifeSiteNews reported that a district judge ruled the state’s ban on dismemberment abortions could be enforced. The law prohibits the gruesome procedure unless deemed necessary to prevent serious harm or death of the mother.

WWHA also closed all four of its Texas locations — citing plans to open in the neighboring state of New Mexico — after the U.S. Supreme Court issued its final ruling in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case.

RELATED

Supreme Court rejects abortionists’ challenge to Indiana’s pro-life fetal burial law

Students urge Catholic women’s college to uphold Church teaching on the sanctity of life

Share











