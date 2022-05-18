Indiana attorney general sends CDC statements in response to federal request for ‘COVID misinfo’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has responded to a request from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Office of the Surgeon General for examples of “COVID misinformation” by sending the federal government a list of lies and misleading statements made by its own Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other public health officials.
Rokita compiled the list with the help of COVID contrarians Dr. Jay Bhattacharya and Dr. Martin Kulldorff. The letter is dated May 2 but was made public on Monday.
The group wrote:
We agree that misinformation has been a major problem during the pandemic. The spread of inaccurate scientific information has made it difficult for the public to make the right decisions to protect themselves, their families, and their communities from COVID-19 and the collateral public health damage arising from the pandemic countermeasures. As such, the disinformation has led to great harm in the lives and livelihoods of Americans. We submit the following examples of disinformation from the CDC and other health organizations that have shattered the public’s trust in science and public health and will take decades to repair.
Their list included the overcounting of COVID-19 cases. “The official CDC numbers for COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations are inaccurate,” the trio wrote. “The official tallies include many people who have died with rather than from COVID-19.”
The letter also noted the denial of natural immunity “[something] known about…since the Athenian Plague in 430 BC.”
They noted that “other coronaviruses generate natural immunity…and throughout the pandemic, we knew that the COVID-19 recovered have good natural immunity if and when they get exposed the next time.”
Other examples included the false claims that COVID jabs prevent transmission, that shutting down schools would not have any consequences, and that everyone is at an equal risk for hospitalization and death from the virus.
Dr. Jay Bhattacharya and Dr. Martin Kulldorff specifically criticized the federal government for promoting lockdowns. The pair helped write the Great Barrington Declaration, which urged governments to focus on protecting the most medically vulnerable while reopening or keeping open the rest of society and the economy.
“Lockdowns are an aberration– a sharp deviation from traditional public health management of respiratory epidemics – and a catastrophic failure of public health policy,” the letter stated.
The letter also criticized mask mandates, despite the numerous studies showing masks do not prevent transmission of COVID and may make people sicker, and the mass testing of asymptomatic people.
Finally, the letter said it’s not a “feasible goal” to aim for zero COVID cases. They wrote that “eradication takes a global commitment from every country – an impossible goal since COVID-19 eradication is far from the most pressing public health problem for many developing countries,” after describing the other problems with trying to eliminate the virus.
LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.