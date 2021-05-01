Indiana and West Virginia approve life-saving regulation of abortion pills

For emergency medical help to reversal a drug-induced abortion, immediately call the Abortion Pill Reversal (APR) hotline at: (877) 558-0333

May 1, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Indiana and West Virginia have approved laws to restrict chemical abortions and help mothers reverse them.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb (R) Thursday signed House Bill 1577, requiring abortion providers to inform pregnant mothers choosing the abortion pill about life-saving reversal procedures.

The abortion pill reversal method involves counteracting mifepristone, the first drug in the two-part abortion pill regimen, which kills babies by blocking the pregnancy hormone progesterone. Mothers can be given doses of progesterone to reverse the effects of mifepristone, though the method only works if the mother has not taken misoprostol, the second drug used in chemical abortions.

Around 200 women in the United States have given birth to healthy babies after undergoing abortion pill reversals in recent years. Chemical abortions account for nearly half of all abortions in the U.S.

HB 1577 contains several other new abortion regulations, including bans on all drug-induced abortions after eight weeks of pregnancy and on mail delivery of abortion pills. The law also expands abortion providers’ reporting requirements, mandates that abortion facilities provide mothers with an ultrasound image of their baby, and requires notarization of written parental consent for minors seeking an abortion.

A hearing on HB 1577 earlier this year featured testimony of a woman who found out about abortion pill reversals on the internet after beginning a chemical abortion that she soon regretted. The mother said that her child is alive today thanks to the reversal procedure.

“What we want to do is just provide the women with the information so you don’t have to Google it, because it is very time sensitive that you have this information,” the lead sponsor of HB 1577, Rep. Peggy Mayfield, said.

Dr. Christina Francis, president of the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists (AAPLOG), also testified in favor of the bill. “If we truly care about women being able to make informed choices, that should include knowing there’s an option if they change their mind,” she said.

AAPLOG endorses the abortion pill reversal method, noting that progesterone has been safely used by pregnant women for decades and that there is no evidence of birth defects caused by reversed abortions.

On Wednesday, Gov. Jim Justice (R) of West Virginia signed another bill advancing life-saving regulations of drug-induced abortions.

Like HB 1577, the Second Chances at Life Act requires that women be told about abortion reversal procedures. The bipartisan bill cleared the West Virginia Senate earlier this month 27-6 and passed the House 84-15. Multiple other states, including Montana and Arizona, enacted new abortion pill regulations this week as well.

The pro-abortion Biden administration had expanded access to chemical abortions earlier this month, approving mail delivery of abortion pills or “tele-abortion.” The United States Catholic Conference of Bishops excoriated the administration for “callous capitulation to the requests of abortion activists without regard for the health and safety of the women involved.”

