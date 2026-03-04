Indiana bill to crack down on abortion pills dies in House after passing Senate

Indiana Right to Life’s Mike Fichter said the pro-life group is ‘profoundly disappointed’ in the failure of the bill, which had overwhelmingly passed the Indiana Senate last month.

INDIANAPOLIS (LifeSiteNews) — Legislation to crack down on the distribution of abortion pills in Indiana has died in the state House, one month after overwhelming passage in the state Senate.

According to its official legislative summary, SB 236 would make anyone “who manufactures, distributes, mails, transports, delivers, prescribes, or provides an abortion inducing drug … jointly and severally liable for: (1) the wrongful death of an unborn child or pregnant woman from the use of an abortion inducing drug; and (2) personal injury of an unborn child or pregnant woman from the use of the abortion inducing drug.” It would allow wrongful death lawsuits to be brought by either the mother or father of a preborn child killed via abortion-inducing drugs.

The bill passed the Senate last month by a comfortable 35-10 margin and did not appear likely to have trouble in the Republican-dominated state House. However, the Indianapolis Star reports that it never came up for a hearing before the close of the current legislative session, effectively killing it for the remainder of the year.

“Indiana must close this loophole to protect women’s safety, enforce our pro-life laws and safeguard unborn lives. Inaction allows dangerous, unmonitored use of these chemical abortion drugs to continue, in addition to the death of an unborn child,” said Republican state Sen. Dr. Tyler Johnson, one of the bill’s co-authors.

“We are profoundly disappointed in the failure of this bill to pass,” responded Indiana Right to Life leader Mike Fichter. “Indiana cannot continue to stand by as abortion drug traffickers continue mailing abortion drugs into our state. We have repeatedly warned legislators that these drugs are killing an unknown number of unborn children while placing women at extreme risk. As it stands, abortion drugs will continue to flood Indiana through online traffickers who boast of no age restrictions and require no ID to order.”

In December, the Indiana Department of Health’s Division of Vital Records released a report showing that 42 abortions occurred in the third quarter of 2025, compared to 41 in the same quarter the year before. The number represents a 98-percent drop in abortions from before full enforcement of the state’s pro-life laws, which ban most abortions throughout pregnancy with exceptions for rape or incest in the first 10 weeks, fetal anomalies “incompatible with sustained life” up to 20 weeks, or “medical emergencies.” The law also requires medical care for any babies who survive attempted abortions.

The report showed the law’s high effectiveness at stopping surgical abortions, while also highlighting the preborn lives that continue to be sacrificed under the law’s exceptions. It also did not reveal how many illegal abortions go unreported due to the use of abortion pills mailed into the state, which cannot be identified coming in and can be taken in private. The untraceable nature of such abortions makes state-level bans on using abortion pills effectively extremely difficult to enforce, unless and until enforcement of the federal Comstock Act, which forbids distributing abortion-inducing drugs by mail, is restored.

The Trump administration’s U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has teased a review of abortion pill safety data that pro-lifers hope will result in restoring in-person dispensing requirements. Many pro-lifers, however, are losing patience waiting for that review, which was promised last May but has received no conclusions or significant follow-up since. Last month, a group of senators held a private meeting with FDA Commissioner Marty Makary, after which Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) went so far as to declare, “I just don’t think that that review is even underway.” The FDA claims it is merely taking the time to process and review all the data carefully.

The abortion industry has increasingly relied on abortion pills since the fall of Roe v. Wade, despite the risks they pose to women. An April 2025 analysis by the Ethics & Public Policy Center (EPPC) concluded that almost 11 percent of women suffer sepsis, infection, hemorrhaging, or other major conditions after taking mifepristone, according to insurance data. That and similar findings by the Restoration of America Foundation are part of a “growing body of evidence indicating that the health risks associated with mifepristone abortions are severe, widespread, and significantly underreported.”

