Indiana bill would prohibit companies from making COVID vaccine condition of employment

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana, February 5, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — The Indiana State Senate is considering a bill which would protect the medical freedoms of workers by ensuring employers are not able to require the reception of experimental COVID-19 vaccines as a condition of employment.

The synopsis of Senate Bill 74 states the employer is prohibited from requiring an employee “to receive any immunization if the immunization is medically contraindicated (inadvisable) for the employee or receiving the immunization is against the employee’s religious beliefs or conscience.” The law also protects “prospective employees” on the same grounds, and “[a]llows for a civil action against an employer for a violation.”

Currently under consideration in the Pensions and Labor Committee, the bill is being promoted by LifeSiteNews’ Voter Voice initiative which allows residents of Indiana to contact their state senator in one easy step sending them a message by email and on their Twitter account. The system also provides constituents the option to call their state senator’s office.

The Voter Voice appeal states that the bill is “an important stepping stone in securing medical freedom not only for Hoosiers, but working people across America, as it may very well prove a precedent-setter for states that wish to follow Indiana’s lead.”

However, “if SB74 stalls, or worse, dies altogether in committee, working Hoosiers’ autonomy over their medical decisions may very well die along with it, opening the door to a slippery slope that could spell the same kind of trouble for working people across our nation.”

“While the Covid-19 vaccine may attract its share of support,” the appeal continues, “the reality remains that just as many others maintain medical, moral, and religious objections that prevent them from getting it — the rights of these individuals to make this decision for themselves must be protected, too.”

Such medical objections are well documented, including in a white paper authored by America’s Frontline Doctors (AFLD). The doctors begin their analysis by pointing to the very high survival rates of those who are infected with the COVID-19. According to the “best estimate” of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), survival rates for those under twenty years of age are 99.997%, for those between twenty and fifty years, 99.98%, from fifty to seventy, 99.5%, and for those over seventy years, 94.6%.

Such survival rates would be even higher, according to AFLD, had safe, effective and inexpensive treatments like hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and ivermectin not been “severely restricted” in Western nations. Indeed, the paper provides broad documentation affirming that in countries where HCQ and ivermectin are available, such as in India, death rates are 1-10 percent of those in the United States.

In contrast, there remain significant concerns regarding these experimental COVID-19 vaccines, which have been rushed through the process of development, testing, approval, and now distribution, with a new “messenger RNA” technology, no industry-standard animal trials, nor any sufficient studies on long-term effects.

These concerns included “allergic” and “potentially fatal reactions,” risks that these experimental agents may cause infertility in women, result in an increased vulnerability to the virus, and present unacceptable dangers of long-term effects due to a lack of proper testing.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also drew up a document this fall listing the possible side-effects from a COVID-19 vaccine, including strokes, encephalitis, auto-immune disease, birth defects, Kawasaki disease, and death.

Of note, recent reports have revealed that hundreds of individuals injected with COVID-19 experimental vaccines have been admitted to the hospital, and the shots have so far been linked to at least 285 deaths in the United States.

A 39-year-old nurse aide in Ohio, who was reportedly required by her employer to receive one of these experimental vaccines, began feeling ill directly after receiving her injection and died less than 48 hours later.

At least one nursing home in Janesville, Wisconsin, has publicly mandated their employees receive these experimental biological agents, and they did in fact lay off workers who declined the shots. After a recent adjustment of their policy providing exemptions “for people with underlying health concerns or religious objections,” Rock Haven nursing home still lost about 10% of its employees as a result of the mandate.

In addressing standards for vaccines, AFLD explained that “[i]n contrast to taking a medication for an actual disease, the person who takes a vaccine is typically completely healthy and would continue to be healthy without the vaccine. As the first rule of the Hippocratic Oath is: do no harm, vaccine safety must be guaranteed. That has not yet happened” with the COVID-19 experimental vaccines.

Further, they demonstrate that there is no data on whether or not these experimental agents are actually capable of stopping the transmission of the virus, and thus it remains quite possible that vaccinated persons could still be infected by COVID-19 and pass it along to others, negating a primary purpose of the vaccine itself.

The Voter Voice appeal emphasizes that the ability of workers in Indiana “to decide for themselves if they want to be vaccinated without that decision negatively affecting their employment must be prioritized by the Indiana State Senate. Moving SB74 forward is the best course of action that members can take to ensure the medical freedoms of their constituents are protected under the law.”

The Voter Voice message goes on to encourage those in Indiana to take just a few moments to impact this issue by using this simple system to quickly message their senator to move the bill forward. Other readers here who have like-minded friends in Indiana are encouraged to forward this appeal to them as well.

The same holds true for a new Wisconsin appeal which was prompted by the situation at Rock Haven nursing home in Janesville.

