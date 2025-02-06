Indiana health dept. will no longer hide abortion documents after lawsuit, new governor

Indiana will allow citizens to view records on aborted babies in the state after a lawsuit and directive from Gov. Mike Braun. Women have died after abortions in Indiana, but the Department of Health has withheld subsequent reports.

(LifeSiteNews) — Indiana will release more information on the babies who were killed through legalized abortion in the state after the settlement of a lawsuit.

The state’s Department of Health (DOH) under then-Gov. Eric Holcomb, a moderate Republican, ignored legal guidance from Attorney General Todd Rokita and withheld individual “Terminated Pregnancy Reports,” claiming it was necessary for privacy protections.

Those reports contain information on the pregnancy. There have regularly been babies who have survived abortions in the state, according to recent quarterly reports from Indiana.

Now, citizens of Indiana will be able to learn more about the enforcement of the state’s restrictions against abortion.

Voices for Life had sued the state with the help of the Thomas More Society. “In reviewing past reports, Voices for Life has discovered about 700 instances of apparent illegal activity among abortion providers and filed complaints with the state health department and the attorney general’s office,” the Christian legal group stated in a news release sent to LifeSiteNews.

“According to the terms of the settlement, IDOH will now release TPRs upon lawful request and not designate the reports as confidential medical records,” Thomas More Society announced. “The settlement agreement secures this release of individual TPRs with minimal redactions designed to ensure that the TPRs cannot be misused to identify an individual.”

The group noted the decision came after an executive order from new Gov. Mike Braun, a conservative Republican. Soon after taking office, Gov. Braun ordered complete enforcement of the state’s laws against abortion, as previously reported by LifeSiteNews.

The order noted that terminated pregnancy reports are important to “monitor all abortions performed in Indiana to assure that abortions are done only under authorized provisions of the law.”

State law generally prohibits abortions, although it allows for exceptions. Only hospitals are able to kill babies under the law. As a result, the state has reported 98% fewer abortions, although this cannot account for women who obtain abortion drugs or travel to neighboring Illinois or Michigan to kill their innocent baby.

Babies can be aborted up to 10 weeks in Indiana if conceived in rape or incest as well as for alleged “substantial and irreversible physical impairment” of the mother’s health, according to the legislation. The law also allows for the killing of preborn babies if the baby allegedly “suffers from an irremediable medical condition that is incompatible with sustained life outside the womb up to 20 weeks.”

Pro-lifers, however, affirm that every life is valuable and worthy of protection no matter the circumstances of conception. Furthermore, medical experts, including OB/GYNs, have affirmed direct abortion is never necessary to save the life of a mother.

Thomas More’s executive vice president explained further the benefits of the new agreement.

“By reviewing the state’s abortion records, Voices for Life tirelessly protects the safety and well-being of Indiana women and children,” Thomas Olp stated in a news release. “This settlement agreement will allow Voices for Life to continue effectively performing its important public service as a watchdog over the state’s abortion industry.”

“The public release of these reports is a victory for vulnerable women and children in Indiana,” Voices for Life also stated in the news release.

“Access to these reports will help ensure abortionists are held accountable for violating health and safety regulations,” Voices for Life executive director Melanie Lyon said.

Reports obtained in 2022 found that three women died from abortions, according to The Federalist.

Legislation is in the works in Indiana that will further protect innocent human life.

A pending bill would criminalize abortion drugs, as previously reported by LifeSiteNews.

Share











