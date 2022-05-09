Indiana AG: We’re monitoring Biden ‘disinformation’ board in case lawsuits are needed

INDIANAPOLIS (LifeSiteNews) – Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita says he is exploring potential legal actions to curb any infringements on free speech by the Biden administration’s recently-announced “Disinformation Governance Board” (DGB).
Operating under the auspices of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the DGB will be tasked with countering so-called “misinformation” on topics relating to homeland security, including migration and Russia.
While the Biden administration insists the board “does not have any operational authority or capability” and is “deeply committed to doing all of its work in a way that protects Americans’ freedom of speech, civil rights, civil liberties, and privacy,” many doubt these assurances for various reasons, not least of which being the selection of Nina Jankowicz, who has said she “shudder[s] to think about if free speech absolutists were taking over more platforms,” as the board’s executive director.
“It’s just so un-American, so right out of Russia or China, that they would actually have an agency of disinformation headed up by someone who is one of the biggest propagators of this,” Rokita said last week in an interview with Just the News. He added that he is currently “looking into” potential legal challenges to the DGB’s activities. “We’ve just recently began having conversations between states on it, so certainly more to come there.”
Rokita did caution that his office cannot act until the administration crosses a legal line first. “We might have to wait for them to do their first stupid thing, which will be their first thing,” he explained.
The Disinformation Governance Board has been the subject of significant criticism, from incoming Twitter owner Elon Musk calling it “messed up” to LifeSite’s own Jonathon Van Maren arguing that the assessment of “disinformation” should not be entrusted to an administration that “tells us a man is a woman.” Even establishmentarian Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) called the board an “awful idea,” telling DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas he “ought to disband it.”