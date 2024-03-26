Infamous Chicago abortion facility calls 911 for woman suffering ‘injury to her uterus’

Family Planning Associates, an abortion facility in Chicago with a long history of injuring women, sent another woman to the emergency room by ambulance with what was described as 'an injury to her uterus.'

(Live Action) — Family Planning Associates, an abortion facility in Chicago with a long history of injuring women, sent another woman to the emergency room by ambulance with what was described as “an injury to her uterus.”

Pro-life watchdog group Operation Rescue reported that 911 was called after a 28-year-old patient was injured on November 1, 2023. In the 911 call, which was obtained by the Pro-Life Action League, abortion business staffers asked that the woman be taken to Northwestern Hospital, where “their doctor” is on staff.

“We have a patient who just had an abortion with us,” the staffer said in the call. “She has a minor injury to her uterus. She’s stable, vitals are stable, hemoglobin is stable, but we want to take her to Northwestern, where our doctor is on staff, for monitoring overnight.”

Oddly, the staffer then explained that she only called 911 because, after calling a “regular transport service,” no one responded, likely indicating that they tried to call a private ambulance company instead of 911. She then instructed the ambulance to go to the back of the facility, by a loading dock. The 911 operator tried to get more information about the injury, but the staffer remained vague.

“She has an injury to the uterus, so there is some intra-abdominal bleeding, but not much,” she said when asked if the patient was awake and breathing, and if she was hemorrhaging. Further details are unknown, but uterine lacerations and perforations are known risks for all surgical abortion procedures.

Chicago has a history of looking the other way when it comes to Family Planning Associates, even refusing to release 911 records, though the federal Freedom of Information Act requires these records to be made available once identifying health information has been redacted.

Family Planning Associates has a long history of injuring women, with known complications including hemorrhaging and incomplete abortions in addition to some patients not waking up after being dosed with propofol. One abortionist at the facility, Allison Cowett, has been sued for malpractice 10 times. At least three patients are known to have died at Family Planning Associates, including a 13-year-old girl.

Reprinted with permission from Live Action.

