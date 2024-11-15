Infamous US abortionist says he commits elective late-term abortions ‘all the time’

‘It happens all the time, of course,’ notorious Colorado abortionist Warren Hern said when asked if women ever come to him for abortions in second trimester or third trimester because ‘they just don’t want the baby, they change their mind.’

(LifeSiteNews) — In a recent interview, a notorious late-term abortionist dropped any pretense that late term-abortions are “necessary” due to medical conditions that allegedly endanger the life of the mother.

In a talk-show discussion about what leads women to have abortions, Colorado-based abortionist Warren Hern was asked, “Do you ever get any women in their second half of the second trimester or in the third trimester that say they have no medical problems, they just don’t want the baby, they change their mind? Would you do it?”

“Well, of course, if the woman doesn’t want to be pregnant, there’s no justification for forcing her to continue the pregnancy,” answered Hern.

“Has that happened?” asked host Michael Shermer.

“It happens all the time, of course,” averred Hern. “She has a potentially fatal illness, condition that can kill her…”

“No, no, I mean, if she has no medical problems,” clarified Shermer.

“The medical problem is that she’s pregnant!” declared Hern.

“Hern’s statement – ‘the medical problem is that she’s pregnant’ – sums up the entire issue,” noted Casey Fiano-Chesser in a report for Live Action. “Abortionists are not killing preborn babies because women need them due to medical emergencies. They’re doing it, quite simply, because they can.”

Abortion, the murder of a preborn child in his or her mother’s womb, is never medically necessary nor justifiable to save a mother’s life or protect her health, as numerous medical experts have affirmed. Studies show that abortion is far more dangerous for women’s health than pregnancy. Moreover, human life begins at the moment of conception, and abortion is always a grave violation of a child’s inalienable right to life.

“Hern literally wrote the book on abortion (Abortion Practice),” according to LifeSiteNews’ Jonathon Van Maren, “and has been blunt about what he does”:

Destroying babies in the womb at 22, 25, or even 30 weeks can be hard work. “The sensations of dismemberment,” Hern has noted, “flow through the forceps like an electric current.”

While the still-thriving abortion industry employs euphemistic terms such as “fetus” in order to deny the humanity of unborn children, others are awakening to the dark truth about abortion, including late-term abortions.

READ: Video of baby trying to escape brutal dismemberment abortion goes viral

Just last month, Elon Musk, founder and CEO of Tesla, SpaceX, and X, acknowledged that it is “murder” to abort a baby who “can survive outside the womb,” which is also the case at any stage of pregnancy.

Despite Democrats’ and their media allies’ claims to the contrary, 50,000 abortions a year happen after 15 weeks — including several thousand in the third trimester — and Democrats consistently oppose doing anything about it.

“Abortion – the destruction of an innocent unborn baby – is always gravely immoral and never needed nor justifiable, including for alleged ‘anomalies,’ for which a fatally ill child could be treated with palliative care rather than brutally murdered,” observed LifeSiteNews’ Calvin Freiburger during the waning weeks of the presidential election.

“More than 50,000 abortions a year take place after 15 weeks (almost four months into pregnancy), and approximately 10,000 take place after 20 weeks (five months),” Freiburger later noted. “Further, a 2013 report by the pro-abortion Guttmacher Institute admitted ‘data suggests that most women seeking later terminations are not doing so for reasons of fetal anomaly or life endangerment,’ and Hern’s own published data found that ‘fetal abnormalities’ ranged from just a fifth to a third of his patients – and that the most common of those ‘abnormalities’ was Down syndrome, a condition that is neither a death sentence nor even a guarantee of an unhappy life.”

“While pro-life laws have reduced the number of surgical abortions in the two years since Roe v. Wade was overturned, the abortion lobby has also been working feverishly to cancel out the deterrent effects of pro-life laws by legal protection and financial support of interstate abortion travel, placing abortion facilities near borders shared by pro-life and pro-abortion states, making liberal states havens for those who want to evade or violate the laws of more pro-life neighbors, embedding abortion ‘rights’ in state constitutions, and, most effectively, the proliferation of abortion pills across state lines,” he added.

