Infanticide in the West: a consequence of losing our Christian heritage

(LifeSiteNews) — On this week’s solo episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon considers questions as to whether or not Western society will accept infanticide.
Jonathon examines the question in light of a waning “Judeo-Christian culture,” observing that “we are seeing evidence that the sanctity of human life was harnessed to our Judeo-Christian heritage,” and that as cultural values become divorced from our Judeo-Christian heritage, “those values begin to slip.”
While examining the arguments of various philosophers and academics on the subject, including Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Psychologist Steven Pinker, University of Chicago philosopher Dr. Jerry Coyne, and Peter Singer, a bioethicist at Princeton University, all of whom support infanticide, Jonathon notes that Coyne and Singer both agree that “religious superstition” is blocking the passage of pro-infanticide laws.
In Coyne’s case, he explicitly argued that the “residual effects of Christianity were holding Western civilization back,” specifically through Christian ethics, Jonathon notes.
Throughout the episode, Jonathon gives further examples that could shed light on the question, including a three-year-old Belgian study which found that most Belgian health care workers favored infanticide under certain circumstances, the backlash a Canadian doctor received after advocating for the country’s assisted suicide program to be applied to disabled infants, and the actions of politicians who have refused to pass laws defending babies that have survived abortions, as well as the murder of abortion survivors and societal attitudes surrounding abortion.
As the sanctity of human life is degraded around the world, we are seeing a particularly horrifying phenomenon - the euthanasia of children.
As if killing adults is not bad enough, giving lethal injections to children was first legalised in Belgium in 2014, and the Dutch health minister has recently announced that the country is expanding eligibility for children to be given lethal injections, from infants and older teenagers, to include children aged one to twelve. In both countries, there were reports that these so called mercy killings of children occurred before it was legalised.
In The Netherlands from 2005 to 2018, official reports indicate that 14 children between the ages of 12 and 18 were actively euthanased; that is, about 1 per year. However, a death certificate study in 2001, of children aged 1 to 17, in found that there were about 5 cases per year (0.7% of all deaths of minors; narrowly defined as only those with a request from the child).
Importantly, another 15 children per year (2.0%) were actively euthanased with no specific request from the child, but instead one from the parents. This 2001 death certificate study occurred before the law changed to permit euthanasia of minors, hence illegal euthanasia of minors (older or younger than 12) was happening.
In Belgium in 2007/2008, a death certificate study revealed that while there were no cases of active euthanasia narrowly defined as by request only, 7.9% of all deaths were in fact active euthanasia (by lethal drugs) without an explicit request from the child, amounting to about 10 per year in Flanders alone. Again, this occurred at a time when euthanasia of minors was illegal in Belgium.
Reports from Belgium and Holland up until 2010 show that between 7% and 9% of all infant deaths involved active euthanasia by lethal injection.
This push to kill sick children is not just happening in Europe. In Canada, a parliamentary committee has recommended that Medical Aid in Dying (MAID) should be extended to ‘mature minors’.
This Report of the Special Joint Committee on Medical Assistance in Dying, recommended that ‘the government of Canada amend the eligibility criteria for MAID set out in the Criminal Code to include minors’, with the stipulation that, without lethal intervention, their death should be ‘reasonably foreseeable’.
The committee emphasised that ‘MAID should not be denied on the basis of age alone’ and therefore, it should be accessible to any child whom doctors believe has ‘requisite decision-making capacity’. What child has the capacity to make a life or death decision?
Horrifyingly, the report further recommended that, ‘where appropriate, the parents or guardians of a mature minor be consulted in the course of the assessment process for MAID, but that the will of a minor who is found to have the requisite decision-making capacity ultimately take priority’. This means that parents would be powerless to stop an anxious teenager who wants to be euthanised from being killed by doctors.
The Declaration of the Rights of the Child states that "the child, by reason of his physical and mental immaturity, needs special safeguards and care, including appropriate legal protection, before as well as after birth". The Committee on the Rights of the Child, as the body responsible for monitoring implementation of the Convention on the Rights of the Child, has a clear duty to take action to protect children from being killed by the state.
Later in the episode, Jonathon commented on the opinion of agnostic philosopher Douglas Murray, someone who has appeared on his show in the past. In a 2014 essay Murray published in The Spectator, he argues that atheism cannot of itself defend the notion that life has any sanctity, and that the atheist has three options when confronted by this: he could embrace the fact that his view will lead to the devaluation of human life, he could attempt to replace a Christian perspective of the sanctity of life, or he could revert to faith.
“It seems to me that it’s to the furnaces of Moloch that we will return, because I don’t see any brakes on this train at this point,” says Jonathon, commenting on Murray’s essay. “Abortion has already given us the language of infanticide. It’s given us the ethics of infanticide. And it’s led us to accept the idea that you can kill some smaller, weaker, imperfect human beings if we decide that we don’t want them.”
“When people ask me, do I think infanticide may be legal in some form or another in the next 10 to 20 years, the first thing I would say is I think infanticide is already de facto [legal] in certain circumstances, and I don’t see any good reason why that trend wouldn’t continue,” he continues.
“I hope that we have a conscience that can be shocked into recognizing that killing babies is a horrifying thing,” he concludes. “But I will admit that I’m not optimistic on that score. And the reason I’m not optimistic is because hundreds of babies in [Canada] every single year are born alive and left to die.”
