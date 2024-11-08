‘Infanticide is always wrong:’ Conservative MP presents petition to protect sick babies from euthanasia

A recommendation from a member of the Quebec College of Physicians would allow the murder of babies, infanticide, up to twelve months old if they are born with 'severe deformities and very serious syndromes.'

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) – A Conservative Member of Parliament (MP) has tabled a petition against expanding euthanasia guidelines to include sick babies.

On November 6, Alberta MP Damien C. Kurek presented the House of Commons with a petition asking it to protect babies born with severe deformities or very serious syndromes from a Quebec recommendation to legalize killing them.

“We, the undersigned citizens and residents of Canada, call on the Government of Canada to block any attempt to allow the killing of children,” the petition declared.

The infanticidal recommendation, presented by Louis Roy of the Quebec College of Physicians, would allow the murder of babies up to twelve months old if they are born with “severe deformities and very serious syndromes.”

“The petitioners are very concerned about the proposal for the legalized killing of infants. It is deeply disturbing to Canadians and goes against the values Canadians hold dear,” Kurek declared. “The petitioners emphasize that infanticide is always wrong.”

Canada’s euthanasia laws, administered under the euphemistic title of Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD), currently allow the killing by lethal injection of those who are not terminally ill but suffer from chronic disease .

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government has also attempted to expand the practice to those suffering solely from mental illness but delayed this until 2027 after pushback from pro-life, medical, and mental health groups as well as most of Canada’s provinces.

As shocking as the calls for infanticide are, they are consistent with the culture of death promoted by the Trudeau government. In fact, data has revealed that hundreds of babies who survive abortions in Canada are left to die.

According to a Quebec study, one in ten babies aborted in the second trimester are born alive, but only10 percent live over three hours. Additionally, only 24 percent of the babies born alive were admitted to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) while only 5 percent received palliative care.

Since Canada has no laws surrounding age for abortions, many have blurred the line between abortion and infanticide, arguing that the latter is merely a late term abortion.

In July, Liberal MP Dr. Hedy Fry bizarrely implied that ‘newborns’ face increased health risks as ‘extreme right’ governments restrict abortion, a practice whose sole purpose to kill babies.

As LifeSiteNews previously reported, the then-Prime Minister Stephen Harper’s Conservative government refused in 2013 to investigate Statistics Canada data that reported that 491 babies were left to die after they were born alive following abortions.

“Abortion is legal in Canada,” Harper said at the time.

Similarly, in 2011, an Alberta judge suggested that infanticide is merely a late term abortion while ruling in a case where a young mother strangled her newborn and tossed the corpse over the fence into the yard of one of her neighbors.

“While many Canadians undoubtedly view abortion as a less-than-ideal solution to unprotected sex and unwanted pregnancy, they generally understand, accept, and sympathize with the onerous demands pregnancy and childbirth exact from mothers, especially mothers without support,” the judge said.

Indeed, infanticide is often the next step for abortion activists who deny the dignity of human life, with some abortionists actively killing children who have survived abortion.

