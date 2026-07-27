Influential policy group says ‘politicians’ shouldn’t restrict men in women’s sports

A liberal policy group has released a document saying 'politicians' should not be passing 'restrictions' on gender-confused men dominating women in sports.

(LifeSiteNews) — A prominent liberal think tank has proposed the barest of restrictions on transgender-identifying athletes as part of a new election policy paper.

The Center for American Progress recently released its “Ending the Backlash on LGBTQI+ Issues” strategy to influence Democratic politicians. The think tank proposes maintaining a variety of left-wing positions on these issues, including allowing gender-confused individuals to serve in the military, keeping chemical and surgical mutilation of minors legal, and enforcing “anti-bullying policies” in schools.

While not fully outlines, the latter could refer to requiring students to use the “preferred pronouns” of their gender-confused peers, while prohibiting “discrimination” could mean letting boys walk around in the girls’ locker rooms simply because they claim to be female.

On the issue of whether men should be allowed to dominate in women’s sports, the center only slightly shifted away from the mainstream Democratic Party position.

The group wrote:

Decisions about eligibility in athletics should be made by local school districts, communities, and sports associations that best understand the competitive demands of sports and their students’ needs. As is true for any eligibility requirements, localized sports policies will vary based on the level of competition and specific sport characteristics. The guidelines that support higher levels of competition may not be appropriate for middle school activities, and the policies that work for one sport may not be sufficient for another.

It said decisions should be made locally, and not at the state or federal level.

“This is where these decisions appropriately lie: with sports’ governing bodies or schools themselves rather than with politicians,” the group wrote. “While local bodies and associations should minimize unnecessary exclusion, restrictions may be appropriate under some circumstances.”

The document does not explain how, say, a state high school sports body prohibiting men from playing on a women’s basketball team is functionally different than West Virginia or Indiana promulgating a statewide standard.

While seeming to shift away from the standard Democratic Party platform, the guide follows a similar pattern of liberal politicians appearing to make comments critical of transgender-identifying athletes dominating women without any substantial change.

Gavin Newsom and others make comments, but don’t take action

Following Donald Trump’s victory in 2024, the Democratic Party has struggled with how to address the issue of transgenderism, particularly when it comes to athletes. It is widely believed that Trump’s criticism of transgender ideology helped him during the election.

Soon after the 2024 election Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton appeared to suggest he would support restrictions on transgender athletes.

“Democrats spend way too much time trying not to offend anyone rather than being brutally honest about the challenges many Americans face,” Moulton told the New York Times. “I have two little girls, I don’t want them getting run over on a playing field by a male or formerly male athlete, but as a Democrat I’m supposed to be afraid to say that.”

This did not translate into any concrete actions, however. Moulton soon after voted against a bill to protect girls from male competitors, calling it “too extreme … because it fails to distinguish between children and adults and different levels of athletics, school-aged kids who simply want to play recreational sports and build camaraderie like everybody else could be targeted by the federal government.”

Similarly, Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom, considered to be a potential 2028 presidential candidate, appeared to come out against male athletes competing against females in an interview with the late Turning Point USA CEO Charlie Kirk.

However, Newsom quickly pivoted to the baseless claim that gender-confused males would be more likely to commit suicide if they could not compete against girls in sports.

Kirk challenged Newsom during the 2025 interview to intervene to stop a gender-confused male from stealing victories in the state’s high school track and field championships. Newsom did not intervene in 2025 nor in 2026, when “AB” Hernandez won several medals.

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