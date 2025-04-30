Inhaled mRNA COVID shot now being tested in Canada

The AeroVax project got $8 million from the Canadian Institutes of Health Research, with the 'inhaled' vaccines being developed with use of the abortion-tainted HEK293 fetal cell lines.

(LifeSiteNews) –– A government-funded inhaled version of the COVID mRNA vaccines developed with abortion-tainted fetal cell lines is now entering Phase 2 clinical trials.

The experimental “adenoviral-vectored” trial “Serova” Covid mRNA “vaccine” was developed at McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario, with researchers now in active recruitment for 350 volunteers for the randomized, double-blind trials.

According to researchers, the “AeroVax” project got $8 million in funding “from the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR).”

LifeSiteNews reported on the inhaled COVID jab in 2023 when it began its Phase 1 trials, which saw 36 people participate in the experiment. According to researchers, there were no severe side effects from the Phase 1 trials.

A total of 75 percent of the participants will get the real version of the areal vaccine while the rest will get placebos.

Two versions of the “inhaled” COVID shot were developed in 2021, named “Tri:ChAd” and “Tri:HuAd,” both using some form of the spike protein found in the COVID virus.

Concerningly, both versions were made with the abortion-tainted HEK293 fetal cell lines.

“Tri:HuAd was packaged and rescued in HEK293 cells through a two-plasmid co-transfection system,” reads a full abstract of the vaccine.

The HEK293 fetal cell lines were derived from kidney tissue taken from an aborted baby in the Netherlands in the 1970s.

According to McMaster, pre-clinical trials in animals have “already” shown that “the inhaled aerosol vaccine is far more effective at inducing protective immune responses than traditional injections.”

McMaster claims this is due to an inhaled version of the jab targeting the upper airways, where respiratory “viruses first enter the body.”

LifeSiteNews reported earlier this month that evidence for COVID vaccine shedding is mounting.

Dr. Peter McCullough has warned about vaccine shedding from the COVID shots from the jabbed to the vaccine-free, saying that it “looks like the messenger RNA is transferring from the vaccinated to the unvaccinated now.”

Share











