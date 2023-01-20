‘Inhaled’ version of COVID vaccine set to enter second phase of human trials in Canada

The adenoviral-vectored vaccines are made with the abortion-tainted HEK293 fetal cell lines.

(LifeSiteNews) – A new experimental “adenoviral-vectored” trial COVID vaccine that can be inhaled rather than injected and was in part developed with abortion-tainted cell lines will soon enter phase two of human trials in Canada.

The inhaled trial version of the COVID “trivalent adenoviral-vectored” vaccine is made in Canada and developed at McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario. The new vaccine was created with funding from the Canadian federal government.

As noted in a press release on Friday, Karen Mossman, McMaster’s vice president of research, said the new aerosol version of the COVID shot was developed due to a “pressing need to develop new, more effective next-generation vaccine strategies.”

“As international leaders in respiratory mucosal immunity and vaccines, our researchers pivoted quickly with the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, drawing on an already strong inhaled vaccine research program focused on tuberculosis,” Mossman said.

Two versions of the “inhaled” COVID shot were developed in 2021, named “Tri:ChAd” and “Tri:HuAd,” both using some form of the spike protein from the COVID virus.

Concerningly, both versions were also made with the abortion-tainted HEK293 fetal cell lines.

McMaster recently announced that it had been given more than $8 million from the Canadian Institutes for Health Research (CIHR) so that the inhaled COVID shot can undergo phase two human trials.

According to McMaster, pre-clinical trials in animals have “already” shown that “the inhaled aerosol vaccine is far more effective at inducing protective immune responses than traditional injections.”

McMaster claims this is due to an inhaled version of the jab targeting the upper airways, where respiratory “viruses first enter the body.”

Phase one has already taken place in 30 adult volunteers. Of note is that the volunteers have had two shots of either the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA COVID jabs.

Phase two human trials of the McMaster COVID vaccine are set to start in the coming months and will involve up to 500 participants.

According to scientists at the Robert E. Fitzhenry Vector Laboratory at McMaster University, where the inhaled vaccines were made, their new version is “designed to target three parts of the virus,” as opposed to the current COVID shots which only target spike proteins.

The “inhaled” versions of the COVID shot is “built upon adenoviral vectors of human (Tri:HuAd) or chimpanzee (Tri:ChAd) origin, expressing three SARS-CoV-2 antigens (spike protein 1, full-length nucleocapsid protein, and truncated polymerase), and is suitable for respiratory mucosal delivery.”

Adenovirus vaccines have been used in large amounts in the U.S. military, and Johnson & Johnson’s COVID shot is adenovirus based.

However, according to a May 2020 article in Chemical & Engineering News, adenovirus-type vaccines with 30 years of study have a “checkered past” as a “failed gene therapy.”

According to Matthew Miller, an associate professor at McMaster’s Michael G. DeGroote Institute for Infectious Disease Research, the inhaled version of the COVID vaccine “might also provide preemptive protection against a future pandemic.”

“And that’s really important because as we’ve seen during this pandemic – and as we saw in 2009 with the swine flu – even when we are able to rapidly make a vaccine for a pandemic virus, it’s already way too late,” he said last year.

Experimental aerosol COVID vaccine made with abortion-tainted ‘HEK293’ cell lines

Data regarding the “inhaled” Canadian COVID vaccines show they were made with abortion-tainted HEK293 fetal cell lines.

“Tri:HuAd was packaged and rescued in HEK293 cells through a two-plasmid co-transfection system,” reads a full abstract of the vaccine.

“Tri:ChAd was also constructed and rescued in HEK293 cells via direct subcloning or similarly through a two-plasmid co-transfection system.”

The HEK293 fetal cell lines were derived from kidney tissue taken from an aborted baby in the Netherlands in the 1970s.

The approved injection versions of the COVID jabs being used in Canada and around the world also have links to abortion-tainted fetal cell lines.

The Catholic Church under Pope Francis said that the use of such vaccines was allowed despite clearly being linked to abortion. Canadian bishops also said the use of such vaccines is OK.

However, in a recent interview with LifeSiteNews, Bishop Athanasius Schneider said that the Vatican under Francis must acknowledge the “error” in pushing ineffective abortion-tainted COVID jabs.

It is unclear as to whether any particles from the inhaled version of the COVID vaccine will transfer to those without the jabs.

Dr. Peter McCullough has warned about vaccine shedding from the COVID shots from the jabbed to vaccine free.

Last month, McCullough said that “It looks like the messenger RNA is transferring from the vaccinated to the unvaccinated now.”

As for mRNA-based jabs, all of which use the spike protein and are approved for use in Canada, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released COVID vaccine safety data that shows “highly concerning” proof of adverse effects stemming from the jabs.

LifeSiteNews reported earlier this week about a group called the Canadian COVID Care Alliance (CCCA), which released a video series highlighting the stories of those harmed by the experimental COVID-19 vaccines.

As for the federal government of Canada, it has gone all in on supporting large drug manufacturers who make COVID shots. Last November, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced “Moderna’s new state-of-the-art mRNA vaccine manufacturing facility in Laval, Quebec,” which will open in 2024.

This week, Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said at the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos that he wants an mRNA technology factory on every continent.

