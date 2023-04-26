AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot caused death of young, ‘healthy’ British doctor: coroner

LONDON (LifeSiteNews) — The Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is to blame for the death of National Health Service psychologist Stephen Wright, according to a formal coroner’s inquest into the matter.

The BBC reports that the 32-year-old Wright died in January 2021 of a blood clot to his brain, ten days after his first dose of the shot, with his death initially listed as due to “natural causes.”

But his widow Charlotte Wright has been fighting to get that wording changed, as well as for AstraZeneca to be held accountable, leading to the inquest which has now determined his death was caused by “unintended complications of the vaccine,” after hearing testimony that Wright had experienced a combination of a brainstem infarction, bleed on the brain, and “vaccine-induced thrombosis.”

“It was made clear that Stephen was [previously] fit and healthy and that his death was by vaccination of AstraZeneca,” said Mrs. Wright. “For us, it allows us to be able to continue our litigation against AstraZeneca. This is the written proof.”

At the same time, she says her fight is not over: “It provides relief but it doesn’t provide closure. I think we’re only going to get that when we have an answer from AstraZeneca and the government.”

In response to the ruling, an AstraZeneca spokesperson expressed sympathy for the situation while denying responsibility and reiterating the common refrain that the “benefits of vaccination outweigh the risks of extremely rare potential side effects. We are very saddened by Stephen Wright’s death and extend our deepest sympathies to his family for their loss. Patient safety is our highest priority and regulatory authorities have clear and stringent standards to ensure the safe use of all medicines, including vaccines.”

In May 2021, the United Kingdom stopped offering the AstraZeneca shot to those younger than age 40 due to mounting evidence of potential blood clots, although its continued use continues to be a source of tension around the world.

Last year, Oxford Vaccine Group director and Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation chair Professor Sir Andrew Pollard, who played a substantial role in the development of the AstraZeneca shot, came out against perpetual booster doses and suggested its use should be more narrowly targeted to those most vulnerable to the virus.

The AstraZeneca COVID vaccine also poses a moral dilemma for many individuals. According to a detailed overview by the pro-life Charlotte Lozier Institute, fetal cell lines derived from aborted babies were used in the shot’s design, development, testing, and production.

