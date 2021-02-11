Instagram bans JFK’s nephew for ‘debunked claims’ about COVID vaccines

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

February 11, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., the son of former U.S. attorney general Robert F. Kennedy and nephew of former president John F. Kennedy, has been banned from Instagram due to what the social media company called “sharing debunked claims about the coronavirus or vaccines.”

Mr. Kennedy is the founder of Children’s Health Defense (CHD). He had over 800,000 followers on Instagram at the time his account was removed.

In recent years, Kennedy has become an outspoken critic of harmful vaccines, highlighting the dangers children can be subjected to.

CHD has as its mission the aim to “end the childhood health epidemics by working aggressively to eliminate harmful exposures, hold those responsible accountable, and establish safeguards so this never happens again.”

Of late, Kennedy and CHD have been challenging the mainstream narrative by pointing out the little reported dangers and deaths resulting from the COVID-19 vaccinations. A key part of CHD’s mission is currently reporting the unknown aspects of the various COVID jabs, with Kennedy warning his fellow attorneys that “[t]he COVID-19 pandemic has proven an opportunity of convenience for totalitarian elements who have put individual rights and freedoms globally under siege.”

Summit News reported that Kennedy’s Instagram ban came just hours after the Washington Post had reported lobbying Facebook, Instagram’s parent company, to “take action” against Kennedy, after he shared a clip from the Planet Lockdown film — a movie that links Big Tech to governmental and societal control, as well as claims that COVID vaccinations were being controlled by global elites. The video has been widely banned by Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

The ban comes as Facebook announced this week that it would be stepping up its already widespread censorship, by removing “pages, groups and accounts” that spread “false claims ... about COVID-19, COVID-19 vaccines and vaccines in general during the pandemic.” The social media giant has teamed up with the World Health Organization (WHO), in drawing up a list of subjects which will be banned on the platform.

Facebook further announced that even posts that did not violate the policies would still be examined by “our third-party fact-checkers, and if they are rated false, they will be labeled and demoted.”

Shadow-banning would be expanded, Facebook revealed, as the platform is “making it harder to find accounts in search that discourage people from getting vaccinated.”

In a statement issued to LifeSiteNews, Facebook declared that Kennedy’s account was removed “for repeatedly sharing debunked claims about the coronavirus or vaccines.”

His Facebook page and Twitter pages are still active, with Facebook stating that there were no plans “at this time” to change that, as are CHD’s various social media accounts.

In December, CHD released a report entitled “Protecting individual rights in the era of COVID-19,” warning against the dangers of COVID vaccines as well as the unethical nature of mandatory vaccines. “Decades of experience prove that the notions of vaccine herd immunity and disease eradication through vaccination are illusory,” CHD wrote.

As a result of Kennedy’s work, the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) refers to Kennedy frequently as an “anti-vaxxer” who leads an “anti-vaccine charity.”

Kennedy’s ban comes shortly after he wrote an extensive report detailing the manner in which Bill Gates had quietly become the largest owner of farmland in the U.S. and warning about the power Gates could exert upon the world and its food supplies. “At worst, his buying spree is a harbinger of something far more alarming — the control of global food supplies by a power-hungry megalomaniac with a Napoleon complex,” Kennedy wrote.

“Gates has learned to fatten himself on global crises, whether it’s pandemics, climate, famine or mass extinction. Climate change has given Gates an excuse to create monopolies over seed, food and agriculture.”

Kennedy had previously exposed the link between Gates, a population control advocate, and the promotion of COVID vaccines, noting that in a TED talk, Gates had expressed a wish to depopulate the globe through the use of vaccines. “First, we’ve got population. The world today has 6.8 billion people. That's headed up to about nine billion. Now, if we do a really great job on new vaccines, health care, reproductive health services, we could lower that by, perhaps, 10 or 15 percent.”

Speaking to LifeSiteNews about his Instagram ban, Kennedy wrote a strong statement:

Every statement I put on Instagram was sourced from a government database, from peer-reviewed publications and from carefully confirmed news stories. None of my posts were false. Facebook, the pharmaceutical industry and its captive regulators use the term “vaccine misinformation” as a euphemism for any factual assertion that departs from official pronouncements about vaccine health and safety, whether true or not. This kind of censorship is counterproductive if our objective is a safe and effective vaccine supply.

Kennedy continued: