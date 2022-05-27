Instagram reinstates ‘Libs of TikTok’ account after banning it ‘by mistake’

Instagram initially said the popular account known for exposing woke, pro-LGBT leftists violated ‘community guidelines.’

(LifeSiteNews) – Instagram suspended and then reinstated the popular Libs of Tik Tok social media account, which exposes radical woke teachers and other far-left, pro-LGBT activists by re-posting Tik Tok videos on other platforms.

This morning, Libs of Tik Tok discovered that its Instagram account has been suspended for 30 days as it allegedly failed to follow “community guidelines.”

Libs of Tik Tok was told it had 30 days to appeal the suspension, after which the account would be permanently disabled. Ironically, the account almost exclusively reposts unedited videos from “woke” liberals to expose their stupidity.

But Libs of Tik Tok later revealed Friday that Instagram has reinstated the account, saying it was banned “by mistake.”

.@instagram just reinstated our account citing “your account was disabled by mistake” Thank you to everyone who spoke out against this censorship and demanded we be reinstated 🙏🏼 You can follow us on Instagram here: https://t.co/qxPkBXwupq pic.twitter.com/bgNVjw46AJ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 27, 2022

Since its creation in 2020, the account has gained over half a million followers and tens of millions of views on Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

Viral videos uploaded by Libs of Tik Tok have included many recorded by far-left activists and radical teachers explaining how they introduce young children to LGBTQ+ sexual ideology.

The owner of the account found herself targeted last month when Washington Post reporter Taylor Lorenz doxxed her.

READ: The left is furious with the creator of Libs of TikTok because she’s highly effective at exposing them

Lorenz wrote an article revealing the identity of the previously anonymous account creator, along with personal information including her religious beliefs, political views, city of residence, and even her workplace.

Tucker Carlson condemned this action as a foreign government-funded “intimidation campaign.”

As social media platforms continue to censor and de-platform accounts, the news of Elon Musk’s possible purchase of Twitter has caused excitement and anticipation. Musk has promised to reinstate Donald Trump, which has caused many to hope that censorship of conservatives, at least on Twitter, will come to an end.

