Instagram reverses course, allows RFK Jr. to create campaign accounts

(LifeSiteNews) — Big Tech company Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, reversed course and allowed Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to create official campaign accounts.

The Big Tech company initially banned the candidate from creating an account. Because he is a declared candidate, Instagram also reinstated his personal account, according to The Washington Post. However, the Facebook and Instagram accounts of Children’s Health Defense remain banned.

Kennedy is the son of former Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy and the nephew of President John F. Kennedy.

“Interesting… when we use our TeamKennedy email address to set up .@instagram accounts we get an automatic 180-day ban. Can anyone guess why that’s happening?” Kennedy wrote on June 1. “.@instagram still hasn’t reinstated my account, which was banned years ago with more than 900k followers.”

He also pointed out the influence social media platforms have in the public discourse and questioned the fairness of keeping a political candidate off of them. “To silence a major political candidate is profoundly undemocratic. Social media is the modern equivalent of the town square. How can democracy function if only some candidates have access to it?”

Interesting… when we use our TeamKennedy email address to set up @instagram accounts we get an automatic 180-day ban. Can anyone guess why that’s happening? pic.twitter.com/0G8oRnoXTv — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) June 2, 2023

Kennedy has the potential to attract right-leaning voters due to his vocal criticism of the safety of the COVID-19 shots and what he called “totalitarian controls” used by those in power to suppress freedom in the name of saving the environment and fighting “climate change.” He also has been critical of COVID lockdowns.

However, he also holds to the Democratic Party’s support for unlimited abortion, as recently reported by LifeSiteNews.

The candidate “will keep government away from women’s childbearing choices. The moral issues are best left to the woman, her family, and her religious community,” a spokesperson told Newsweek several weeks ago.

