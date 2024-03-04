Intel docs reveal top Trudeau gov’t virologist had ‘clandestine relationship’ with Communist China

Xiangguo Qiu, a former scientist in Canada’s most secure microbiology lab who Trudeau claimed left due to a 'personal issue,' reportedly worked directly with Chinese agents to assist military research in China.

Send an urgent message to Canadian legislators urging them to stop Trudeau’s ‘Online Harms Act’

(LifeSiteNews) — Intelligence documents have revealed that Chinese scientist Xiangguo Qiu had a “clandestine relationship” with Chinese agents at the time of her expulsion from a Canadian lab.

According to recently released documents from the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS), Qiu, a scientist in Canada’s most secure microbiology lab, worked directly with Chinese agents to assist military research in China, selling deadly pathogens to Chinese authorities at the Wuhan Institute of Virology for just $75.

“Further to our security assessment […], the Service assesses that Ms. Qiu developed deep, cooperative relationships with a variety of People’s Republic of China (PRC) institutions and has intentionally transferred scientific knowledge and materials to China in order to benefit the PRC Government, and herself, without regard for the implications to her employer or to Canada’s interests,” CSIS wrote in the documents obtained by independent media outlet the Counter Signal on February 28.

In 2019, Qiu, the former head of the Vaccine Development and Antiviral Therapies section in the Special Pathogen Program of the Public Health Agency of Canada, was expelled from Canada’s most secure microbiology lab.

According to the Liberal government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Qiu, who was dismissed along with her husband Keding Cheng, left due to a “personal issue.”

However, the newly released documents reveal that there was more to the story than Trudeau was willing to share with Canadians.

During her time at the Canadian lab, Qiu gave Chinese agents direct access to Canada’s National Microbiology Laboratory, a Biosafety Level 4 facility which houses Canada’s most secret and secure pathogenic diseases, which can be used in weaponry.

“Ms. Qiu also gave access to the [National Microbiology Laboratory] to at least two employees of a PRC institution whose work is not aligned with Canadian interests,” the documents revealed.

Additionally, Qui was working on a project studying mRNA vaccines with the Chinese Wuhan Virology Lab, just three months before she sent a shipment of materials to the Wuhan lab. Qui also had a Chinese bank account which was hidden from CSIS.

“It is clear that Ms. Qiu […] made efforts to conceal her projects with PRC institutions,” CSIS wrote. “The Service further assesses that because of her extensive knowledge of the harmful effects of dangerous pathogens on human health, Ms. Qiu should have been aware of the possibility that her efforts to engage clandestinely with the PRC in these research areas could harm Canadian interests or international security.”

“Ms. Qiu repeatedly lied in her security screening interviews about the extent of her work with institutions of the PRC Government and refused to admit to any involvement in various PRC programs, even when documents [REDACTED] were put before her,” the document continued.

“The Service also assesses that Ms. Qiu was reckless in her dealings with various PRC entities, particularly in her lack of respect for proper scientific protocols regarding the transfer of pathogens and in working with institutions whose goals have potentially lethal military applications that are manifestly not in the interests of Canada or its citizens,” it revealed.

In addition to not telling Canadians the full story, Trudeau actively attempted to prevent the information from being published by suing the Speaker of the House of Commons to block the release of the documents.

The story, which has been picked up even by mainstream media outlets, has caused many Canadians to question Trudeau’s relationship with China, especially considering accusations of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) meddling in Canada’s elections.

In a media statement, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre called the case “a massive national security failure by Justin Trudeau and his Liberal government, which he fought tooth and nail to cover up, including defying four parliamentary orders and taking the House of Commons Speaker to court.”

“He cannot be trusted to keep our people and our country safe,” he added.

LIVE: Shocking documents reveal Trudeau covered up massive PRC infiltration of his government’s top virology lab https://t.co/CfZLHci67U — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) February 29, 2024

In 2018, Qiu was honored with a Canadian Governor-General Innovation Award for her work creating an effective treatment, ZMapp, for people sick with the Ebola virus. According to the GG Innovation Awards, the first human trials for ZMapp led “to the recovery of two medical missionaries and 25 first responders and residents during a 2014 Ebola outbreak in Liberia.”

“My son was so excited,” Qiu said for a promotional video about her award. “He said, ‘Wow! My mother has found a cure for Ebola!’”

In 2020, LifeSiteNews published an extensive report by Matthew Hoffmann about the complicity of Dr. Anthony Fauci and other American health officials in the Chinese laboratory’s dangerous “Gain of Function” research. Hoffman named both the National Institutes of Health and the U.S. Agency for International Development as patrons of the Wuhan Institute of Virology. France has also contributed to the Chinese institution, as has the World Health Organization.

All the foreign support for the Wuhan laboratory has not ensured public safety. The French organization charged with certifying the safety of the WIV facility completed in 2015 refused to do so. Moreover, there is mounting evidence that the current COVID-19 pandemic has its origins in the Institute.

Send an urgent message to Canadian legislators urging them to stop Trudeau’s ‘Online Harms Act’

Share











