Transform the culture for Christ: Intern for LifeSite

December 22, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Are you passionate about fighting on the frontlines for life, faith, family, and freedom? Are you dismayed as the culture of death seems to engulf us, and discerning how the Lord is calling you to respond? Are you tired of sitting on the sidelines in this culture war and ready to make a stand?

LifeSite wants you to join us again for a special opportunity in our spring internship program: a university standard internship designed to recruit the next generation of leaders in the fight to restore Christian civilization. The Spring 2021 program will begin on February 1, 2021 and run through May 7, 2021.

LifeSite interns will have the chance to serve alongside our amazingly gifted team of professionals on staff in various departments. Taking each of their respective skillsets, interns will also learn the tools of leadership directly from some of the most effective pro-life, pro-family, and Catholic advocates alive today. You will connect with others who share your passion for the faith and the restoration of culture.

The internship opens with an online conference hosted by LifeSite co-founders John-Henry Westen and Steve Jalsevac, presenting the vision and mission that LifeSite sees as foundational in understanding our role in the culture war.

What to expect

During the semester, interns will…

Make a weekly commitment of 15 hours for all internship responsibilities, which include Rally calls with internship director Assignment calls with department director Executing tasks as needed, delivering high-quality results

Learn LifeSite’s approach in our media-focused mission by assisting in department workflows for specifically assigned teams

Attend all orientation training sessions January 28 and 29 and report for assignments on Monday, February 1.

and report for assignments on Participate in monthly webcasts with leaders within LifeSite and key players in the pro-life movement

with leaders within LifeSite and key players in the pro-life movement Have an opportunity to attend optional weekly formation calls featuring various books and publications such as True Devotion to Mary, Soul of the Apostolate, and Leadership Lessons from the U.S. Navy Seals.

featuring various books and publications such as True Devotion to Mary, Soul of the Apostolate, and Leadership Lessons from the U.S. Navy Seals. Develop a high-quality portfolio to submit for college credit if applicable

Eligibility

Candidates must:

Have a reached a minimum of college-level sophomore studies OR have equivalent work experience

Abide by LifeSite’s conservative integral values found within our code of conduct

Be able to devote at least 10-15 hours to the internship every week

Commit to attending all internship required meetings

Be interested in pursuing a mission-driven career impacting life, family, faith, and culture

How to apply

All candidates are required to submit:

The general application at www.lifesitenews.com/internship

Resume

Letter of recommendation

If you have any difficulties with the application, please contact [email protected]

The application deadline is January 18. We will select candidates to interview on a rolling basis.