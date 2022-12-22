International blood donation center opens for those who want transfusions from unvaxxed people

(LifeSiteNews) – A newly formed international blood donation center based in Switzerland has opened with the intention of connecting patients with blood which has not been affected by mRNA vaccines.

Safe Blood Donation, founded by Swiss naturopath George Della Pietra, is an international operation which is “working to ensure that our members can obtain unvaccinated blood” by connecting members with medical partners who will accept donations and provide blood to patients hesitant to receive vaccinated blood.

The group only accepts donors who have not been received COVID-19 jabs, although both vaccinated and unvaccinated people can become members to receive blood if needed.

“A large number of people have made a conscious decision not to be vaccinated at all against Sars-Cov-2 [COVID-19] and will also refuse the upcoming mRNA-based vaccines—for whatever reason,” the organization’s website states. “They also have reservations about having blood transfused from vaccinated people. Be it an emergency, a scheduled operation or because you need regular transfusions for other medical reasons. This is where Safe Blood Donation comes into play as an intermediary.”

READ: Baby dies of large blood clot after doctor ignores parents' request for unvaxxed transfusion

The group added that the “main goal is not to run our own blood bank … but to match blood donors and recipients, which we bring together in a clinic (medical partner) that allows the choice of blood donor.”

“Blood transfusions are carried out using blood preserves, which go through a complex process after the blood donation in which they are largely cleaned of foreign bodies,” the website explains. “With the advent of the completely new mRNA vaccinations … we have completely new challenges here, since not only the so-called spike proteins are neutralized to an unknown extent only.”

“According to the current state of science, a large number of undeclared non-organic additives in these vaccinations are only partially eliminated by the known cleaning methods. Dark field microscopy shows the presence of these particles in the blood even after at least 6 months—some of them can never be broken down at all.”

However, the organization is being met with resistance from medical clinics, hundreds of which “still refuse to allow the human right of free blood choice,” specifically in Europe. Safe Blood notes that the groups which have not agreed to partner with the new organization “at least do not want to be mentioned, because otherwise they fear reprisals.”

Although “there is no blood bank with mRNA-free blood yet,” Safe Blood declared “that we will not give up until we can offer a worldwide network of such clinics. Good to know, there are parts of the world where at least the choice of donor is still possible, like most African countries and most states in the USA.”

Despite the challenges of establishing medical partners, the website shared that “we are already represented in 18 Western European countries, in the USA, Canada, Australia, Asia and various African countries.” There are members in “more than 80 states worldwide, 41 of them in the USA alone.”

“As soon as we have enough medical partners (for application, collection and processing of the blood), we will start with the mediation. You can already find an (anonymous) database of our blood donors on this website and search for a compatible donor here—as a member also by region, and search for a medical partner with a list of all hospitals we have asked to partner with us, listed there whether they replied to us or not.”

Since the release of the mRNA COVID vaccines, disputes over blood treatments which have not been tainted by the experimental technology have consistently occurred, often sparking tragic responses from national and medical authorities. Earlier this month, a four-month-old baby was taken from his parents by the New Zealand government because his parents refused to allow COVID jab-tainted blood to be used during a surgery to repair their baby’s heart defect.

Similarly, a baby in Washington state born with a heart condition died from a blood clot after receiving a general blood transfusion, contrary to his parents’ request that he be given blood from an unvaccinated donor.

