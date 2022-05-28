International freedom advocates hosting conference on World Health Organization’s ‘One World Government’ treaty

The conference begins at 9:00 am EST and will be live-streamed by Children's Health Defense.

GENEVA, Switzerland (LifeSiteNews) – Today, May 28, the International Alliance for Justice and Democracy will host a press conference entitled “Democracy at Threat by WHO’s [World Health Organization] Centralization of Power” at the Geneva Press Club to address WHO’s ambiguous procedures following their 75th World Health Assembly (WHA) meeting.

The press conference aims to bring full transparency to legal matters by a group of independent legal experts and other professionals addressing WHO’s ambiguous procedures and plans in conflict with the principles of national and individual sovereignty. This serves as a call to action for national and global decision-makers, legal experts, and concerned citizens worldwide.

The International Alliance for Justice and Democracy is a group of legal experts who convened due to concerns about the deterioration of Human Rights and democratic procedures observed over the past few years.

As the governing body of the WHO, the WHA is currently meeting to discuss proposed amendments to existing International Health Regulations (IHR) from 2005. These regulations, intended to serve as the foundation of a pandemic treaty, would foster a “one-world government” in the name of public health.

Representatives of 194 nations, including the U.S., will soon decide whether to grant the WHO the authority to manage future pandemics globally, including the power to sanction countries that don’t comply.

CHD.TV will live-stream the press conference beginning at 9:00 am ET and the replay can be viewed on CHD.TV. Polly Tommy (CHD.TV) and Catherine Austin Fitts (Solari Inc.) will serve as moderators.

These amendments would enable the WHO to declare a public health emergency unilaterally. For U.S. citizens, an unelected official could declare a public health emergency, allowing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to detain, examine, and potentially medicate Americans suspected of illness.

The WHO would gain the authority to introduce surveillance systems, compliance measures and implementation of medical response worldwide, violating the inalienable rights of individuals and the sovereignty of nations. It would remove both transparency and accountability as the WHO is immune to every form of the legal process.

Experts and speakers include:

Philipp Kruse, Attorney – Kruse Law, Switzerland

Catherine Austin Fitts – President of Solari, Inc, USA

Mary Holland – President of Children’s Health Defense, USA

Leslie Manookian – President/Founder, Attorney, Health Freedom Defense Fund,

USA

Helmut P. Krause, Attorney, Germany

Georg Prchlick, Attorney, Austria

Shabnam Palesa Mohamed, Afro-Asian Sovereignty Coalition, Africa

Dipali Ojha, Attorney, India

Diane Protat, Attorney, France

John Titus, Attorney, USA

