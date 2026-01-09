International Planned Parenthood cuts nearly 1,000 jobs due to Trump defunding

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — The Trump administration’s cuts to federal funding for abortion-involved entities have forced the International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF) to slash nearly a thousand jobs worldwide, new data reveals.

Alliance Magazine reports that IPPF has released survey data indicating that its loss of $87.2 million has translated to 40 percent of its member associations laying off 969 jobs staffers across 34 member associations, with 1,394 so-called “health sites” either closing down or canceling their planned openings.

Further, the cuts could still fatally impact those who have not yet shut down. “Of the 77 member associations who responded, 33 reported their financial sustainability has been impacted, while 27 reported reduced capacity to engage in partnerships, movement building, and networking with other civil society organisations,” the report says.

IPPF director-general Alvaro Bermejo claimed that the lost funding means “women giving birth without skilled care, people living with HIV unable to access testing and treatment to stay alive, and survivors of violence being turned away from the only clinic in their area.” However, that funding also helped the organization abort babies worldwide, and as often shown by the Planned Parenthood Federation of America’s own annual reports, for years the chain has focused greater percentages of the money it does receive on abortions, allowing non-abortion procedures, as pap tests and cancer screenings to decline all on their own.

The cuts are primarily the result of President Donald Trump reinstating the Mexico City Policy, which forbids non-governmental organizations from using tax dollars for most abortions abroad; and cutting millions in pro-abortion subsidies by freezing foreign aid distributed by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

The administration has also been proactive in defunding the abortion industry domestically. Within weeks of returning to office, President Donald Trump began enforcing the Hyde Amendment, which bars direct federal funding of most abortions. In March, he froze Title X “family planning” grants to nonprofits it said violated its executive orders on immigration and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, including Planned Parenthood affiliates in nine states.

In July, Trump signed into law his controversial “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” (BBB), a wide-ranging policy package that includes a one-year ban on federal tax dollars going through Medicaid to entities that commit abortions for reasons other than rape, incest, or supposed threats to the mother’s life.

These cuts have significantly impacted the bottom line of Planned Parenthood, which is currently in court to try to stop the federal government from cutting it off. According to Operation Rescue, 54 abortion facilities shut their doors in 2024, 36 of which were Planned Parenthood locations.

Nationally, Republicans have proposed several measures to fully cut off Planned Parenthood’s government funding: the No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion and Abortion Insurance Full Disclosure Act, which permanently bans federal funds from being used for abortion; and the Defund Planned Parenthood Act, which disqualifies Planned Parenthood and its affiliates specifically.

However, they would require 60 votes to make it through the Senate under longstanding filibuster rules. Trump has urged Senate Republicans to eliminate the filibuster so they can pass a wider range of legislation with their narrow majority, but so far GOP leaders have resisted, fearful of the transformative policies Democrats could push through as a result the next time they regain power.

However, the administration is currently under fire with pro-life activists after the president advised Republicans to have “flexibility” on the Hyde Amendment in healthcare negotiations. In response the White House defended Trump’s record on abortion funding but did not rule out compromising on Hyde.

Share











